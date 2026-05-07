ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah From Kuno National Park Puts Rajasthan Forest Team On High Alert

Tinku Singh, a forest ranger, said that after receiving reports about the cheetah’s movement from Kuno National Park the department immediately swung into action.

The cheetah, identified as KGP3, was tracked in the Dang region of Mandrayal, creating panic in the area, according to Forest Department officials.

Karauli: The Rajasthan Forest Department issued a high alert in Karauli district on Wednesday after a cheetah wandered in from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh into the neighboring state. This prompted an extensive overnight surveillance operation in the Mandrayal area, officials reported.

“Following reports of this cheetah’s arrival from Kuno, the entire Forest Department team has been placed on high alert. Special teams operating under the direction of Assistant Conservator of Forests Hari Singh Hada rushed to the area after the animal’s location was identified,” he said.

Joint teams led by Tunku and another ranger Indrajit Singh tracked the cheetah in the forested Dang region. Authorities also launched an intensive surveillance and tracking campaign in the Manokhur and Chandelipura forest areas to monitor the animal’s movement.

“Cheetah KGP3 entered the Dang region of Mandrayal through the on route after crossing the Madhya Pradesh border,” according to officials. “District authorities and the management of Kuno Sanctuary had been informed about the cheetah’s movement into Rajasthan territory.”

Cheetah From Kuno National Park Puts Rajasthan Forest Team On High Alert (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the Forest Department continued surveillance through the night amid the safety concerns for the villagers as well as the cheetah.

“Wildlife experts and forest personnel remained stationed in the forest and monitored the animal using advanced tracking equipment. Villagers in nearby areas are being advised to remain alert and avoid venturing into the forest until the operation concludes,” said an official.