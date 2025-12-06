ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah Cub Released Into Wild Found Dead In MP's Kuno National Park

Sheopur: The carcass of a cheetah cub was found at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a day after being released into the wild, said a forest official on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetah Veera and her two cubs into the park's free-ranging area on the occasion of International Cheetah Day on Thursday. "A 10-month-old cub of female cheetah Veera was found dead on Friday evening. The cub was released into the forest with its mother and its sibling on International Cheetah Day," Sheopur DFO Thirukkural R, who is involved in Kuno cheetah management, said.

"After being released into the wild, the cub was separated from the mother and sibling at night. However, the cause of its death is still not clear, which will be ascertained after the autopsy report is received. However, the mother cheetah and her second cub are together and doing well," he added.