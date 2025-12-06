Cheetah Cub Released Into Wild Found Dead In MP's Kuno National Park
Sheopur DFO Thirukkural R said the 10-month-old was separated from mother and sibling on Friday, and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
Sheopur: The carcass of a cheetah cub was found at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a day after being released into the wild, said a forest official on Saturday.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetah Veera and her two cubs into the park's free-ranging area on the occasion of International Cheetah Day on Thursday. "A 10-month-old cub of female cheetah Veera was found dead on Friday evening. The cub was released into the forest with its mother and its sibling on International Cheetah Day," Sheopur DFO Thirukkural R, who is involved in Kuno cheetah management, said.
"After being released into the wild, the cub was separated from the mother and sibling at night. However, the cause of its death is still not clear, which will be ascertained after the autopsy report is received. However, the mother cheetah and her second cub are together and doing well," he added.
Kuno National Park currently has 28 cheetahs — eight adults, including five females and three males, and 20 India-born cubs. All surviving cheetahs are in good health, the official stated.
In 2022, eight cheetahs were translocated to India from Namibia for the first time in 75 years. Since then, the cheetah population has been steadily increasing. Currently, there are 31 cheetahs alive in India, 28 of which are in Kuno and three in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuaries.
Preparations are underway to bring another batch of eight cheetahs from South Africa in the third week of December.
