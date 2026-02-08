Cheating With AI's Help In Madhyamik Exams 2026 Keeps WBBSE On Its Toes
This new trend of group cheating has been observed since the first day of the examination, where students discreetly use cellphones to find specific answers.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Kolkata: Despite the continued efforts by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), incidents of cheating in the ongoing Madhyamik Examinations 2026 have been coming to light.
On Saturday, 12 students writing the Geography exam across various test venues across the state were caught cheating with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on their mobile phones, a new trend being noticed by the Board since the exam started on February 2.
Until Friday, a large section of Board officials in charge of conducting the exams suspected that a handful of students at each venue were in complicity to bring one or two mobile phones inside the exam hall. They would secretly use AI in washrooms or some other secluded places to find answers
After Saturday's incident, the Board believes that this trend is not limited to a limited number of students. "This year, the use of artificial intelligence in cheating is clearly evident. This trend of group cheating is completely new," WBBSE president Ramanuj Gangopadhyay said.
How is AI being used?
It was learnt that the dozen students were caught red-handed while cheating with mobile phones at examination centres in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Bankura, Cooch Behar, Birbhum, and Paschim Bardhaman. While some had hidden their mobile phones in the washroom, others hid them in their shoes or underwear.
Some students have also mastered 'innovative' ways to deceive invigilators by bringing last year's question papers with them. Upon getting the chance, they leave the old question paper on their seat and go to the washroom with the new one to find answers for specific questions with AI's help.
A serious allegation has been levelled against a mathematics teacher of Mathurapur BSS High School in South 24 Parganas. The Board claims that on Friday, during the History exam, the teacher was writing answers and dictating them to the examinees. He was caught by the invigilator, and legal action will be taken against him if the allegations are proved.
Several students from Khanna High School have been accused of vandalism at their centre in Kolkata's Momin High School. However, the Board has yet to receive any written complaint on the incident.
Meanwhile, a compartmental examination candidate supposed to appear for Bengali and Mathematics, was caught at Maheshwar High School in Hooghly on Saturday for allegedly appearing in all the exams until now. A departmental inquiry against the venue supervisor has been ordered by the Board in this matter.
On the same day, 55 students took exams from hospitals and special arrangements were made for two students who fell ill. The Board has cancelled the papers of 31 students for using mobile phones.
Also Read