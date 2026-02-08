ETV Bharat / state

Cheating With AI's Help In Madhyamik Exams 2026 Keeps WBBSE On Its Toes

Kolkata: Despite the continued efforts by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), incidents of cheating in the ongoing Madhyamik Examinations 2026 have been coming to light.

On Saturday, 12 students writing the Geography exam across various test venues across the state were caught cheating with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on their mobile phones, a new trend being noticed by the Board since the exam started on February 2.

Until Friday, a large section of Board officials in charge of conducting the exams suspected that a handful of students at each venue were in complicity to bring one or two mobile phones inside the exam hall. They would secretly use AI in washrooms or some other secluded places to find answers

After Saturday's incident, the Board believes that this trend is not limited to a limited number of students. "This year, the use of artificial intelligence in cheating is clearly evident. This trend of group cheating is completely new," WBBSE president Ramanuj Gangopadhyay said.

How is AI being used?

It was learnt that the dozen students were caught red-handed while cheating with mobile phones at examination centres in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Bankura, Cooch Behar, Birbhum, and Paschim Bardhaman. While some had hidden their mobile phones in the washroom, others hid them in their shoes or underwear.