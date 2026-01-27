Chattarpur Freedom Fighter Dies At 102 Battling For Govt Recognition
The Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled in Rajendra Mahato's favour in June 2025, directing the state government to accord the honour. But it never happened.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Chhatarpur: A few days ahead of the 77th Republic Day, freedom fighter Rajendra Mahto of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur breathed his last at the age of 102. However, he spent his entire life in the quest for government recognition, which he was never accorded.
Seeing no chance of getting the recognition, Mahato approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seven years ago. On June 20, 2025, the court ruled in his favour, directing the government to declare him a freedom fighter. Based on it, his family submitted applications to the Chief Minister and all senior officials, pleading that the order be followed. However, this did not happen, as Mahto passed away on January 17.
Prashant Mahto, his grandson, said, "At 102, my grandfather ran from pillar to post trying to prove himself a freedom fighter. While he was alive, applications on the court order were submitted to officials in Bhopal and Chhatarpur, including the Chief Minister. But none responded. We approached the high court again, and the government asked for six months."
"Whenever I sat down with my father and asked him how the country gained independence, he would tell me about the Praja Mandal movement that took place between 1945 and 1947. He was a part of that movement. He fought many battles against the princely states of Chhatarpur and Charkhari. He spent months in the forests, evading arrest. He went hungry, was injured, and even went to jail," Rajendra's son Umakant Mahto recounted.
"My father was sent to the Bijawar jail. As there was no space, he was released into the jungle. Hungry and thirsty, he reached home after three days, but he continued to fight for freedom," he added.
Prashant said his grandfather was influenced by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. "He belonged to the extremist faction and even uprooted railway tracks and went to jail several times. He also actively participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi. Even after Independence, hoisting the Tricolour was considered a crime in many princely states. Despite this, my grandfather hoisted it."
