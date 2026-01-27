ETV Bharat / state

Chattarpur Freedom Fighter Dies At 102 Battling For Govt Recognition

Chhatarpur: A few days ahead of the 77th Republic Day, freedom fighter Rajendra Mahto of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur breathed his last at the age of 102. However, he spent his entire life in the quest for government recognition, which he was never accorded.

Seeing no chance of getting the recognition, Mahato approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seven years ago. On June 20, 2025, the court ruled in his favour, directing the government to declare him a freedom fighter. Based on it, his family submitted applications to the Chief Minister and all senior officials, pleading that the order be followed. However, this did not happen, as Mahto passed away on January 17.

Prashant Mahto, his grandson, said, "At 102, my grandfather ran from pillar to post trying to prove himself a freedom fighter. While he was alive, applications on the court order were submitted to officials in Bhopal and Chhatarpur, including the Chief Minister. But none responded. We approached the high court again, and the government asked for six months."