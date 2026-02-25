ETV Bharat / state

ChatGPT Finds New Use As Students Use It To Cheat In Exams In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: A racket that used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable students to cheat in the Class XII Board exam in former Maoist hotbed of Maharashtra, Gadchiroli, was busted recently.

The incident occurred at JK Bomanwar High School's Charmoshi examination centre number 18 in the district. According to officials, the racket used ChatGPT to generate answers for board examination question papers and circulated them among students during the exam.



The modus operandi was that as soon as the question papers were unsealed at the examination centre, a peon, Suraj Kelzarkar, took screenshots of the papers and sent them via WhatsApp to teacher Mahendra Kirame.

Kirame uploaded the question papers on ChatGPT and obtained the answers. The answers were then printed using the school’s printer, photocopied and circulated among students with the help of Kelzarkar. Officials said the alleged mass malpractice took place during the Physics, Chemistry and Political Science examinations at the centre.