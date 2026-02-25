ChatGPT Finds New Use As Students Use It To Cheat In Exams In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
A racket using ChatGPT to help get answers to questions was busted at an examination centre.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Gadchiroli: A racket that used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable students to cheat in the Class XII Board exam in former Maoist hotbed of Maharashtra, Gadchiroli, was busted recently.
The incident occurred at JK Bomanwar High School's Charmoshi examination centre number 18 in the district. According to officials, the racket used ChatGPT to generate answers for board examination question papers and circulated them among students during the exam.
The modus operandi was that as soon as the question papers were unsealed at the examination centre, a peon, Suraj Kelzarkar, took screenshots of the papers and sent them via WhatsApp to teacher Mahendra Kirame.
Kirame uploaded the question papers on ChatGPT and obtained the answers. The answers were then printed using the school’s printer, photocopied and circulated among students with the help of Kelzarkar. Officials said the alleged mass malpractice took place during the Physics, Chemistry and Political Science examinations at the centre.
The matter came to light after Gadchiroli Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Suhas Gade received information on the matter. A team conducted a raid at the centre on February 18, during which several students were found to have written identical answers in their answer scripts.
Kelzarkar was questioned and his mobile phone was checked. It came to fore he had taken photographs of the question papers and forwarded them to teachers, who then uploaded the papers on ChatGPT, obtained answers and circulated them among students.
Gade said, based on the findings, Kelzarkar along with the centre head and two teachers were suspended. "A case has also been registered against them at the Chamorshi police station," he said.
The inquiry committee, formed to investigate the matter, noted in its report, "There was an attempt at mass copying. On the complaint of the in-charge Group Education Officer Sudhir Akhade, Chamorshi police registered a case against three teachers and a peone, holding them responsible for the misconduct at the examination centre. The Education Department has ordered the education officer to suspend them."
