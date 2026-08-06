CA Ends Life In Telangana By Inhaling Helium Gas After Losing Money In Gambling
The deceased, a native of Siddipet district, was employed in a firm in Hyderabad and was addicted to gambling and had suffered heavy financial losses.
By PTI
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: A chartered accountant has allegedly died by suicide by inhaling helium gas in Siddipet district of Telangana after suffering huge losses in gambling, police said on Wednesday. He was 33 and found dead in a hotel room on Tuesday. The deceased, a native of Siddipet district, was employed in a firm in Hyderabad, a senior police official said.
He purchased a helium gas cylinder from Balanagar here along with equipment and used a mask to inhale the gas to end his life in a hotel room in Siddipet on August 1, the official said, adding that he had watched videos on YouTube in this regard.
The hotel staff alerted the police on August 4 after he did not respond to repeated door knocks. The police reached the spot and entered the room from the windows and found him lying dead, police said.
Police found a suicide note in the room in which he purportedly mentioned his decision to end his life due to losing money in gambling. Based on preliminary investigation, the official said he was addicted to gambling and had suffered heavy financial losses. Though his relatives helped him to some extent to overcome his financial loss but he had also sold his own flat in Hyderabad, police said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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