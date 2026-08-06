ETV Bharat / state

CA Ends Life In Telangana By Inhaling Helium Gas After Losing Money In Gambling

Hyderabad: A chartered accountant has allegedly died by suicide by inhaling helium gas in Siddipet district of Telangana after suffering huge losses in gambling, police said on Wednesday. He was 33 and found dead in a hotel room on Tuesday. The deceased, a native of Siddipet district, was employed in a firm in Hyderabad, a senior police official said.

He purchased a helium gas cylinder from Balanagar here along with equipment and used a mask to inhale the gas to end his life in a hotel room in Siddipet on August 1, the official said, adding that he had watched videos on YouTube in this regard.

The hotel staff alerted the police on August 4 after he did not respond to repeated door knocks. The police reached the spot and entered the room from the windows and found him lying dead, police said.