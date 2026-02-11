Charred Body Of Young Woman Found In Suitcase On Bathinda–Sri Ganganagar Highway
Published : February 11, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Bathinda: A charred body of a young woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Bahiman Diwana village along the Bathinda–Sri Ganganagar National Highway on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, locals alerted authorities after noticing stray dogs dragging a suitcase lying by the roadside. After closer inspection, it was discovered that the suitcase contained the burnt body of a girl.
Members of a local social service organisation reached the spot after receiving information through their control room. Sandeep Gill, a worker with Sahara Jan Seva, said they were informed that a suitcase containing a body was lying near the highway, and stray dogs were pulling it.
“When we reached the spot and opened the suitcase, we found the burnt body of a girl inside. We immediately informed the police,” Gill said. Police officials, along with forensic and dog squad teams, reached to the scene and began an investigation.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harvinder Singh Sara said the police received information about a suspicious suitcase lying near the road leading to Bahiman Diwana village on the Bathinda–Malout road.
“Upon reaching the spot and conducting a preliminary inquiry, we found that the suitcase contained the burnt body of a young woman, approximately 20 years of age,” the DSP said.
During the initial investigation, police noted that the victim had a tattoo bearing the name ‘Kaku’ on her neck and lower body area, which could help in identifying her.
Police said multiple teams have been formed to probe the case from various angles. Officials assured that serious efforts are underway and that the accused involved in the crime will be arrested soon.
