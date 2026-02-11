ETV Bharat / state

Charred Body Of Young Woman Found In Suitcase On Bathinda–Sri Ganganagar Highway

During the initial investigation, police noted that the victim had a tattoo bearing the name ‘Kaku’ on her neck and lower body area, which could help in identifying her. ( ETV Bharat )

Bathinda: A charred body of a young woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Bahiman Diwana village along the Bathinda–Sri Ganganagar National Highway on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, locals alerted authorities after noticing stray dogs dragging a suitcase lying by the roadside. After closer inspection, it was discovered that the suitcase contained the burnt body of a girl.

Members of a local social service organisation reached the spot after receiving information through their control room. Sandeep Gill, a worker with Sahara Jan Seva, said they were informed that a suitcase containing a body was lying near the highway, and stray dogs were pulling it.

“When we reached the spot and opened the suitcase, we found the burnt body of a girl inside. We immediately informed the police,” Gill said. Police officials, along with forensic and dog squad teams, reached to the scene and began an investigation.