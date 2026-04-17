ETV Bharat / state

Charlie Chaplin Continues To Inspire: Maharashtra Fan Grooms 'Junior Charlies', Conducts Welfare Activities

Somanth started showcasing his artistic talents and bounced back to earn a living by performing at small gatherings. He started working at a hotel and a canteen for his livelihood.

"I am a devoted admirer of Chaplin, and I resolved to draw inspiration from the legendary artist's work. I stared believing it was my second life. That is how Junior Charlie Foundation was conceived," he said.

Somnath had started his career as a budding entrepreneur but along the way, a few missteps in decision-making led to the collapse of his business. Starkly, his professional journey was close to his mentor's who had taken several risks and made it on his own and also was near bankruptcy. The acute financial distress drove him to the brink of despair, and Somnath also harboured thoughts of ending his life.

Over the past 18 years, he has been earning his livelihood by showcasing Chaplin's artistic talents across a wide spectrum of events, that range from social initiatives to private functions.

Somnath Swabhavane, also known as 'Junior Charlie', set up 'Junior Charlie Foundation' to bring together aspiring artists from across the state. In the last four years, he has groomed around 40 young artists. This year marks the 137th birth anniversary of Chaplin and Somnath recently celebrated the occasion in a truly distinctive manner by presenting a special performance at Kranti Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The name Charlie Chaplin invariably brings a smile to one's face. Hailed as the world's most iconic comic actor, Chaplin has been a source of inspiration for millions of people across the globe. In Maharashtra, a local artist from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has taken on the responsibility of keeping the comic actor's iconic style, a pioneering blend of mime, slapstick and profound pathos, alive.

However, everything was not rosy for Junior Charlie, especially in the initial days. "At that time, I would perform at iconic locations in Mumbai city, like at the Haji Ali, Gateway of India, and the Siddhivinayak Temple. Many offered praise, while others were critical. This often made me disappointed. But as an artist, I knew, one must prove his worth by performing as without it, artists cannot gain their true recognition."

Embracing these experiences positively, Somnath began to observe and understand the diverse nature of people. Rather than reacting defensively, he tried to seek good in every situation and discovered a path to move forward. He has successfully brought together as many as 40 'Junior Charlies' across the state.

"During the widespread chaos of the Second World War, it was Charlie Chaplin who undertook the task of bringing smiles to people's faces. His acting prowess spoke volumes, often conveying deep meaning without the need for a single word of dialogue. He possessed the remarkable ability to offer emotional solace to anyone grappling with despair. I wanted to ensure artistry of such a legendary performer remains alive and that the legacy he established continues uninterrupted for future generations," said Somnath.

Somnath Swabhavane is often invited to police to participate in public awareness campaigns (ETV Bharat)

Over the past four years, through this foundation Somnath as successfully trained 'Junior Charlies' across the state. He meticulously planned every detail to replicate Charlie's iconic costume with absolute precision and mimic his distinct mannerisms. "I have been able to undertake substantial work across the state and now harbour aspirations to further expand its scope and reach," he added.

Somnath's initiative has eventually evolved into a social movement and his foundation has stepped forward to lead various initiatives, including addiction rehabilitation, women's safety, and advocacy for adherence to traffic regulations. During recent elections, namely Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assembly, Municipal Corporations, and District Councils, the Junior Charlie team was entrusted with the responsibility of raising voter awareness. They engaged directly with the public throughout the entire voting process, striving to encourage maximum voter turnout.

Furthermore, Junior Charlie Somnath is frequently invited by the police force to participate in public awareness campaigns aimed at promoting adherence to road traffic rules. Sumit Pandit, vice president of the Junior Charlie organisation said, "The group has carved out a unique identity for itself by employing mime performances to create awareness in a lighthearted and engaging manner—demonstrating, through humour, the consequences that ensue when people violate the rules."

Sumit added, "This foundation intends to step forward in the future to actively work towards addressing these challenges and supporting the community artists."

While implementing various social initiatives through the Junior Charlie Foundation, Somnath made the decision to dedicate his efforts to supporting artists. "My earnings have helped me take care of my family and I utilise my surplus income in the foundation. I have committed to use these funds to provide support to underprivileged artists. I want to ensure the artists are given a platform they rightfully deserve which will give them a respectable place in our society," said Somanth.

Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin Jr was a legendary English comic actor, filmmaker, film editor and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent film. He is considered the master of silent films, which tested the true craft of acting. This par class actor, who acted for 75 years, entertained solely through the medium of gestures and facial expressions and comic interjections.

Chaplin was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, on March 4, 1975. He was given his Honourary Oscar in 1972, and won competitively for the first time in 1973, received the longest standing ovation in the history of Oscar's. A full 12 minute standing ovation, has repeatedly made the rounds to the modern social media platforms. Born on April 16, 1819, this legendary actor continues to inspire budding artistes across the world, even today.