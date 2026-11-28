ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Younger Brother, Sister-In-Law Over Property Dispute In Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

Police and locals at the spot where the crime was committed ( ETV Bharat )

Charkhi Dadri: A man beat his younger brother and sister-in-law to death with sticks over a long-standing land dispute in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Kakadoli Hatthi village in Badhra sub-division where at around 2 pm the accused Shamsher brutally murdered his younger brother and sister-in-law by beating them with sticks. After committing the crime, the accused dumped the bodies on Hadodi Road near Kakadoli Hatthi and fled in an Alto car. The deceased were identified as Surendra alias Sundar (50) and his wife Bhanwati Devi (48), residents of Kakadoli Hatthi.

Source said Surendra had a long-standing land dispute with his elder brother, Shamsher. An altercation broke out between the two brothers over the land at their farmhouse on the day. The dispute escalated to the point where Shamsher attacked Surendra and his wife with sticks. The couple died on the spot due to critical injuries. Shamsher dumped the bodies of Surendra and Bhanwati Devi on the road leading from Kakadoli Hatti village to Hadodi and fled in his Alto car. The deceased couple have a married daughter and a 14-year-old son, Prince.