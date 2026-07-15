Chariot Of Trinity Is Pulled With Bamboos In This Odisha Village
The chariot pulled from Jagannath Temple with the three deities in it is believed to be third largest in world, reports Gurucharan Bagh.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Jharsuguda: The world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri will commence in a few hours. The Lords' journey to their aunt's place signifies the soul of Odisha yet the manner in which the festival differs from one place to another.
The chariot festival at Kukurajangha in Jharsuguda has its unique identity. Few people know that the chariot pulled from the Jagannath Temple with the three deities in it is believed to be third largest in the world.
The 45-feet high chariot has 16 wheels. While the chariot of Shri Baladevjew in Kendujhar is mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest (72 feet), the height of the largest chariot in Puri Shrikshetra is also 45 feet.
The magnificent chariot which serves as the vehicle for Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Unlike Puri, the deities travel in a single chariot.
A unique aspect here is that during the Rath Yatra festival, the name of this temple changes for a few days. Instead of just Jagannath Temple, people call it the Shri Patitapaban Shrikshetra Jagannath Temple.
This year, 15 experienced carpenters were employed for construction of the chariot which now stands tall near the temple with devotees eager to pull it with fanfare.
Another unique feature of the Rath Yatra at Kukurajhanga is the style in which it is pulled. While chariots are generally pulled using ropes, devotees in Kukurajangha move the colossal chariot forward using four sturdy bamboos. According to popular folklore, the villagers once tried to pull the Lord's chariot using ropes, but it did not move even an inch.
Following the event, a unique and unprecedented tradition of pulling the chariot with bamboo was started, which is followed with utmost devotion to this day. Temple trustee Ramakrishna Badhei said, "The Rath Yatra here has been going on here for over 800 years. The festival is celebrated with donations and service from locals. The rituals followed here are exactly the same as those performed during Puri Rath Yatra".
Similarly, temple committee member Shatrughna Barik said residents of around 35 villages have been working together to keep the tradition alive.
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