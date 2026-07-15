ETV Bharat / state

Chariot Of Trinity Is Pulled With Bamboos In This Odisha Village

Jharsuguda: The world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri will commence in a few hours. The Lords' journey to their aunt's place signifies the soul of Odisha yet the manner in which the festival differs from one place to another.

The chariot festival at Kukurajangha in Jharsuguda has its unique identity. Few people know that the chariot pulled from the Jagannath Temple with the three deities in it is believed to be third largest in the world.

The 45-feet high chariot has 16 wheels. While the chariot of Shri Baladevjew in Kendujhar is mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest (72 feet), the height of the largest chariot in Puri Shrikshetra is also 45 feet.

The magnificent chariot which serves as the vehicle for Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Unlike Puri, the deities travel in a single chariot.

A unique aspect here is that during the Rath Yatra festival, the name of this temple changes for a few days. Instead of just Jagannath Temple, people call it the Shri Patitapaban Shrikshetra Jagannath Temple.