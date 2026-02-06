ETV Bharat / state

Charge Sheet Issued Against Suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Agnihotri

Bareilly: A charge sheet has been issued against suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri and forwarded to the District Magistrate of Shamli for service, officials said on Friday. Agnihotri had announced his resignation, citing alleged hurt over the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rules.

Divisional Commissioner of Bareilly, Bhupendra S Chaudhary, who is the inquiry officer in the case, said the charge sheet was received from the state government's appointment section on February 4 and was sent to the Shamli District Magistrate the following day to be served on Agnihotri. According to officials, the document serves as an administrative charge sheet rather than a criminal one filed in court. The charge sheet has been issued against Agnihotri as part of a departmental action.

Agnihotri was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on charges of indiscipline on January 26, the day he tendered his resignation. He was subsequently attached to the office of the District Magistrate, Shamli. The divisional commissioner has given Agnihotri 15 days to submit his reply.