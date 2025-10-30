Chargesheet Filed In Durgapur Medical Student Gang-Rape Case 20 Days After Incident
All six arrested accused have been named in the chargesheet and they will be presented in court on Friday after their five-day jail custody ends.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST
Durgapur: The police have filed a chargesheet before Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday, 20 days after a medical student was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Durgapur.
On October 10, the second-year student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur. Police have arrested six persons, including her classmate and five youths from the Bijra area adjacent to the college, in this connection.
Public prosecutor Bibhas Chattopadhyay said the trial will begin quickly and all six accused have been named in the chargesheet.
"The chargesheet has been prepared after conducting a speedy investigation. We submitted it in the court today. This is a success of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate. We are hopeful that the trial will be over within two months and the judicial process will begin," Chattopadhyay said.
According to police sources, the survivor's classmate has been charged with rape, three others charged with gang-rape and remaining two with extortion
Earlier, the New Township police station conducted an investigation and prepared the chargesheet after interrogating the arrested accused. After this, the chargesheet was submitted before the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court today.
On completion of their five-day jail custody, the arrested accused will be produced before the court again on Friday.
Earlier, the survivor had participated at the Test Identification (TI) parade of the six arrested accused that was held in the presence of judicial and police officials on October 24. During this, the survivor identified the main accused and five co-accused, and reportedly described their roles. Information on the accused was read as part of TI parade report in the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court on Monday.
