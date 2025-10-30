ETV Bharat / state

Chargesheet Filed In Durgapur Medical Student Gang-Rape Case 20 Days After Incident

Durgapur: The police have filed a chargesheet before Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday, 20 days after a medical student was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Durgapur.

On October 10, the second-year student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur. Police have arrested six persons, including her classmate and five youths from the Bijra area adjacent to the college, in this connection.

Public prosecutor Bibhas Chattopadhyay said the trial will begin quickly and all six accused have been named in the chargesheet.

"The chargesheet has been prepared after conducting a speedy investigation. We submitted it in the court today. This is a success of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate. We are hopeful that the trial will be over within two months and the judicial process will begin," Chattopadhyay said.