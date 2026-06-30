Chargesheet Filed Against Man In Rs 10 Crore Fraud Linked To Fake Army Supply Order In Jammu
The chargesheet was filed before a local court against Puneet Rasutra of Rehari, Jammu, in connection with the multi-crore cheating and forgery case.
By PTI
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST|
Updated : June 30, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Jammu: A chargesheet was filed against a man on Tuesday for allegedly duping two brothers of Rs 10 crore by claiming to have secured an Army contract and using a forged supply order to obtain bank credit facilities, officials said.
The chargesheet was filed before a local court against Puneet Rasutra of Rehari, Jammu, in connection with the multi-crore cheating and forgery case registered on the complaint of Munish Bhatia, a resident of Canal Road in 2019, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.
According to Bhatia, the accused induced him and his brother to mortgage their property as collateral security for availing bank loans by falsely claiming to have secured an Army contract worth Rs 16 crore.
The accused allegedly produced a forged supply order purportedly issued by 107 Engineer Regiment to obtain an additional overdraft facility of Rs 4 crore from J&K Bank, Trikuta Nagar Branch.
The spokesman said the investigation conducted by the Crime Branch Jammu established that the purported Army supply order was fake and forged, as the concerned Army authorities confirmed that no such work order had ever been issued.
The complainant and his brother reportedly suffered a loss of about Rs 10 crore and had to liquidate the outstanding liabilities to get their mortgaged property released, he said.
He said the investigation further revealed that the accused, acting in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy, used forged and fabricated documents to fraudulently obtain huge credit facilities, thereby causing huge wrongful loss to the complainant and the bank.
SSP Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu Faisal Qureshi appealed to the public to report similar instances of financial fraud, stating that timely information from citizens would help investigating agencies identify offenders and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.