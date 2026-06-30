ETV Bharat / state

Chargesheet Filed Against Man In Rs 10 Crore Fraud Linked To Fake Army Supply Order In Jammu

Jammu: A chargesheet was filed against a man on Tuesday for allegedly duping two brothers of Rs 10 crore by claiming to have secured an Army contract and using a forged supply order to obtain bank credit facilities, officials said.

The chargesheet was filed before a local court against Puneet Rasutra of Rehari, Jammu, in connection with the multi-crore cheating and forgery case registered on the complaint of Munish Bhatia, a resident of Canal Road in 2019, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.

According to Bhatia, the accused induced him and his brother to mortgage their property as collateral security for availing bank loans by falsely claiming to have secured an Army contract worth Rs 16 crore.

The accused allegedly produced a forged supply order purportedly issued by 107 Engineer Regiment to obtain an additional overdraft facility of Rs 4 crore from J&K Bank, Trikuta Nagar Branch.