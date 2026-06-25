ETV Bharat / state

Chargesheet Filed Against 14 Accused In Agra Religious Conversion Case

Chargesheet in the religious conversion case was filed at the court of Additional District Judge 14, Jyotsna Singh ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: The Agra Police have filed a chargesheet in court against 14 people arrested in connection with a high-profile illegal religious conversion case involving two sisters from the Sadar area in Uttar Pradesh.

The court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) 14, Jyotsna Singh, has scheduled the recording of testimony on July 7.

Representing the prosecution, ADGC SP Bhardwaj said that charges have been filed against 14 accused, including the mastermind of the conversion gang. Till now, 18 accused are in jail in connection with this case.

Notably, two sisters from Agra's Sadar Bazar area went missing in March 2025 and a missing person report was filed at the Sadar police station. In May 2025, police registered a case regarding abduction of the sisters and initiated an investigation.

The investigation involved simultaneous raids across West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh. On July 19, the Agra Police conducted a raid in Kolkata, safely recovered the sisters, and busted the conversion gang. At that time, police arrested 10 accused, including the gang's woman leader, SB Krishna alias Ayesha.

Based on interrogations and evidence, the police subsequently arrested the gang's ringleader, Abdul Rahman alias Mahendra Pal Singh, along with his sons Abdul Rahim and Abdullah, in Delhi. A young woman from Rohtak was also rescued from the ringleader's residence.