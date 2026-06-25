Chargesheet Filed Against 14 Accused In Agra Religious Conversion Case
The religious conversion racket was busted based on a missing report filed to trace two sisters at Agra's Sadar police station in March 2025.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Agra: The Agra Police have filed a chargesheet in court against 14 people arrested in connection with a high-profile illegal religious conversion case involving two sisters from the Sadar area in Uttar Pradesh.
The court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) 14, Jyotsna Singh, has scheduled the recording of testimony on July 7.
Representing the prosecution, ADGC SP Bhardwaj said that charges have been filed against 14 accused, including the mastermind of the conversion gang. Till now, 18 accused are in jail in connection with this case.
Notably, two sisters from Agra's Sadar Bazar area went missing in March 2025 and a missing person report was filed at the Sadar police station. In May 2025, police registered a case regarding abduction of the sisters and initiated an investigation.
The investigation involved simultaneous raids across West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh. On July 19, the Agra Police conducted a raid in Kolkata, safely recovered the sisters, and busted the conversion gang. At that time, police arrested 10 accused, including the gang's woman leader, SB Krishna alias Ayesha.
Based on interrogations and evidence, the police subsequently arrested the gang's ringleader, Abdul Rahman alias Mahendra Pal Singh, along with his sons Abdul Rahim and Abdullah, in Delhi. A young woman from Rohtak was also rescued from the ringleader's residence.
The accused who were apprehended were identified as Ayesha alias SB Krishna, Abdul Rahman, Rith Banik alias Mohammad Ibrahim, Ushma Khan, Shekhar alias Hasan Ali, Junaid Qureshi, Abu Talib, Mohammad Rahman Qureshi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Ali alias Piyush Pawar, Manoj Kanojia alias Mustafa, and Junaid Qureshi.
Following further investigation and interrogation of the accused, the Agra Police arrested four more accused on May 1. They were Jatin Kapoor, Talmiz-ur-Rehman, and Parvez Akhtar, who were residents of Delhi, and Hasan Mohammad of Deeg in Rajasthan.
Interrogations revealed that the accused were operating as an organised gang alongside others to facilitate religious conversions. The sisters from Agra along with several other girls were converted through coercion, allurement, and inducements. The conversion gang received funding from abroad, and evidence regarding these foreign funds has been recovered, a police official said.
ADGC Bhardwaj said that the bail applications of the accused, including SB Krishna, Rith Banik, Junaid Qureshi, and Abu Talib, had previously been rejected by the Sessions Court while the bail application of another accused Jatin Kapoor was rejected by the court on May 23.
Meanwhile, links have also been traced to the mastermind behind the conversion racket, Syed Dawood, who is allegedly hiding in Canada, the official said.
"Charges have been framed against all 14 accused under sections 87, 111(3), 111(4), 61(2), and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 3, 5(1), and 5(2) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act," said ADGC Bhardwaj.
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