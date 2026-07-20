ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra Temporarily Suspended As Heavy Rain, Landslides Lash Uttarakhand

Kedarnath Yatra, one of the Char Dham Yatras, has been temporarily suspended. ( IANS )

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra on Monday after heavy rain triggered landslides at several locations along the pilgrimage route. The decision was taken as a precaution after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall across the state.

Officials said pilgrims already on the route have been asked to stay at safe locations until weather conditions improve and the roads are declared fit for travel. The administration also announced the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in 11 districts due to the rain alert.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey directed district magistrates and officials to ensure that pilgrims are accommodated safely at designated locations. They have also been instructed to allow the pilgrimage to resume only after the routes are fully restored and declared safe.

Authorities have been asked to keep pilgrims and the public informed through official channels and media to avoid confusion.

The state government said the suspension is a purely precautionary measure taken in the interest of pilgrims' safety amid continuous rainfall and landslides. The Yatra will resume once weather conditions improve and the routes become safe for travel.

Pilgrims have also been urged not to pay attention to rumours and to follow only official advisories issued by the administration.

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