Char Dham Yatra Temporarily Suspended As Heavy Rain, Landslides Lash Uttarakhand
Heavy rain and landslides forced Uttarakhand to suspend the Char Dham Yatra, while schools and Anganwadi centres remained closed in 11 districts.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra on Monday after heavy rain triggered landslides at several locations along the pilgrimage route. The decision was taken as a precaution after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall across the state.
Officials said pilgrims already on the route have been asked to stay at safe locations until weather conditions improve and the roads are declared fit for travel. The administration also announced the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in 11 districts due to the rain alert.
Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey directed district magistrates and officials to ensure that pilgrims are accommodated safely at designated locations. They have also been instructed to allow the pilgrimage to resume only after the routes are fully restored and declared safe.
Authorities have been asked to keep pilgrims and the public informed through official channels and media to avoid confusion.
The state government said the suspension is a purely precautionary measure taken in the interest of pilgrims' safety amid continuous rainfall and landslides. The Yatra will resume once weather conditions improve and the routes become safe for travel.
Pilgrims have also been urged not to pay attention to rumours and to follow only official advisories issued by the administration.
Over 44.8 Lakh Devotees Have Visited So Far
Despite the monsoon, the pilgrimage has continued to draw large numbers of devotees. On July 19 alone, 9,018 pilgrims visited the Char Dham shrines and Hemkund Sahib.
Since the portals of the shrines opened earlier this year, 44,84,429 devotees have completed the pilgrimage.
Of these, 15,21,381 devotees visited Badrinath, 14,09,668 visited Kedarnath, 6,99,387 visited Gangotri, 6,46,235 visited Yamunotri and 2,07,758 paid obeisance at Hemkund Sahib.
The annual Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri began in April.
Schools Shut In 11 Districts
In view of the heavy rainfall warning, the Uttarakhand government declared a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres in 11 districts on Monday.
The affected districts are Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi. District magistrates issued closure orders to ensure students' safety.
Also Read: