Chardham Winter Yatra Set To Begin In Uttarakhand On Oct 24
The winter yatra will commence after the doors of the four dhams will close for the summer leg of the yatra.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
Dehradun: As Uttarakhand's summer Chardham Yatra heads to its final leg, the winter Chardham Yatra is set to commence on October 24 before the four sacred portals are closed for the year.
According to officials, the doors of Gangotri Dham will close on Wednesday, October 22 while those of Yamunotri and Kedarnath on October 23. Finally, the doors of Badrinath Dham will close on November 25. Before that, the winter Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand will begin on October 24, for which the government has almost finalised preparations.
The state government expects a larger number of pilgrims to visit the Chardham pilgrimage sites this winter compared to last year. Last year, in 2024, the winter pilgrimage began on a large scale after the closure of the four Dhams, and received a strong response. During the 2024-25 winter pilgrimage, over 77,000 pilgrims visited the pilgrimage sites. Consequently, this year's winter pilgrimage begins on October 24th.
After the doors of Gangotri Dham are closed for devotees on October 22nd, the darshan of Mother Ganga will take place at Mukhwa, the place of her stay, from Thursday, October 23rd as per schedule.
The doors of Gangotri Dham closed today, October 22nd, at 11:36 am. Consequently, the darshan of Mother Ganga will take place at Mukhwa during the winter season. Likewise, the doors of Yamunotri Dham will close for the winter season on October 23rd at 12:30 pm. Consequently, the darshan of Mother Yamuna will take place at Kharsali during the winter season.
The doors of Kedarnath Dham will close at 8:30 am on October 23rd. Consequently, the darshan of Baba Kedar will take place at Omkareshwar (Ukhimath), the winter seat. This year, the doors of Badrinath Dham will close for the winter season on November 25th. Likewise, Lord Vishnu's darshan will be held at his winter seat, Pandukeshwar.
In 2024, a large number of devotees visited the shrines during the winter season. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited deity Ganga's winter seat, Mukhba, on March 6th, 2025. The state government is hopeful that a large number of devotees will visit the shrines during the winter season this year as well.
The Prime Minister's visit to Mukhwa had attracted a large number of pilgrims to the area, leading to a significant tourist influx in the state.
