Chardham Winter Yatra Set To Begin In Uttarakhand On Oct 24

A view of Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand's summer Chardham Yatra heads to its final leg, the winter Chardham Yatra is set to commence on October 24 before the four sacred portals are closed for the year. According to officials, the doors of Gangotri Dham will close on Wednesday, October 22 while those of Yamunotri and Kedarnath on October 23. Finally, the doors of Badrinath Dham will close on November 25. Before that, the winter Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand will begin on October 24, for which the government has almost finalised preparations. A view of Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat) The state government expects a larger number of pilgrims to visit the Chardham pilgrimage sites this winter compared to last year. Last year, in 2024, the winter pilgrimage began on a large scale after the closure of the four Dhams, and received a strong response. During the 2024-25 winter pilgrimage, over 77,000 pilgrims visited the pilgrimage sites. Consequently, this year's winter pilgrimage begins on October 24th.