12 Kg Charas Seized During Routine Patrolling Off Gujarat Coast
Search operations have been intensified across 10 villages in Porbandar and CCTV footage, mobile tower location data, and records of known offenders are being examined.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Porbandar: Porbandar New Port Police seized 10 packets of narcotics abandoned on the shore of Gosabara village in Gujarat during a routine patrolling on Thursday, officials said.
Preliminary probe revealed that the packets contained 12.27 kg of 'charas' (hashish), valued at Rs 30.67 lakh in the international market. Each packet had inscriptions in Arabic, police said.
According to sources, the coastline near Gosabara village has long been under police surveillance as a potential drug landing point. During a routine patrol on Thursday morning, police spotted a suspicious, unclaimed bag lying abandoned on the beach. Officials said the bag appeared to have washed ashore with the waves and nobody was seen in the vicinity.
Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain 10 securely bound packets wrapped in plastic, the official said.
A forensic team and a dog squad were immediately summoned and examination revealed there was a total of 12.27 kg of charas inside the 10 packets. The estimated value of this contraband in the international market is Rs 30,67,000, he added.
This marks a major success for the Porbandar police. Areas such as Gosabara, Miani, and Chanch have recently been exploited for drug smuggling; consignments are dropped at sea from boats originating in Pakistan or Iran, for being subsequently retrieved by local agents. However, on this occasion, police vigilance foiled the smugglers' plans.
A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An investigation is underway to determine who placed the consignment and who was the intended recipient. The Cyber Cell and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) are also assisting in the investigation.
According to police, this is a new method of smuggling drugs via sea. The boat does not come directly to the shore to drop the consignment and instead, it is left adrift about five to six kilometres out at sea. GPS coordinates are shared via WhatsApp, and local boatmen retrieve the consignment at night.
The police have alerted villagers and urged them to dial helpline 100 immediately if they notice anything suspicious.
Meanwhile, search operations have been intensified across nearby 10 villages with Coast Guard assisting with patrols at sea. Authorities are examining CCTV footage, mobile tower location data, and the records of known offenders.
The seized consignment will be destroyed in accordance with court orders, the official said.
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