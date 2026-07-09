ETV Bharat / state

12 Kg Charas Seized During Routine Patrolling Off Gujarat Coast

Porbandar: Porbandar New Port Police seized 10 packets of narcotics abandoned on the shore of Gosabara village in Gujarat during a routine patrolling on Thursday, officials said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the packets contained 12.27 kg of 'charas' (hashish), valued at Rs 30.67 lakh in the international market. Each packet had inscriptions in Arabic, police said.

According to sources, the coastline near Gosabara village has long been under police surveillance as a potential drug landing point. During a routine patrol on Thursday morning, police spotted a suspicious, unclaimed bag lying abandoned on the beach. Officials said the bag appeared to have washed ashore with the waves and nobody was seen in the vicinity.

Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain 10 securely bound packets wrapped in plastic, the official said.

A forensic team and a dog squad were immediately summoned and examination revealed there was a total of 12.27 kg of charas inside the 10 packets. The estimated value of this contraband in the international market is Rs 30,67,000, he added.

This marks a major success for the Porbandar police. Areas such as Gosabara, Miani, and Chanch have recently been exploited for drug smuggling; consignments are dropped at sea from boats originating in Pakistan or Iran, for being subsequently retrieved by local agents. However, on this occasion, police vigilance foiled the smugglers' plans.