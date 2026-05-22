ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra: Yamunotri Temple Pulls 3.25 Lakh Devotees In One Month, Records Revenue Of Rs 23.5 Lakh

Uttarkashi: In just over a month of its opening on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, Yamunotri Dham has not only attracted around 3.25 lakh devotees, but also generated a revenue of Rs 23.5 lakh.

According to the temple committee, of the total revenue, around Rs 15.5 lakh was collected from the donation box and around Rs 7.5 lakh was from the issuance of receipts.

Devotees from both within the country and abroad have been arriving here to seek the blessings of Goddess Yamuna. On Thursday, the donation box installed at the Yamunotri Dham temple complex was opened in the presence of the temple committee, 'Teerth Purohits' (community of pilgrimage priests), the revenue department, and the police. Subsequently, the funds collected in the donation box were counted. The entire process of opening the donation box was conducted with complete transparency and under strict security arrangements, an official of the temple committee said.

The temple committee stated that the huge influx of devotees has brought a vibrant and energetic atmosphere to the entire region. Along the pilgrimage route, hotel owners, horse and mule operators, shopkeepers, and local traders appear enthusiastic. The steady flow of devotees is also generating significant economic benefits for local businesses.