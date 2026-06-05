ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra Tragedy: Woman Killed, 17 Injured As Minibus Overturns Near Joshimath

The damaged tempo traveller that was involved in an accident near Joshimath while carrying pilgrims to Badrinath Dham. ( ETV Bharat )

Chamoli: One woman died and 17 others sustained injuries in a major road accident which took place early Friday morning on the Badrinath National Highway, amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

A minibus carrying pilgrims from Ghaziabad to Badrinath Dham overturned after reportedly going out of control near Paini, close to Joshimath.

As soon as information about the accident was received, teams from the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the health department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The trapped passengers were safely removed from the vehicle.

All the injured were shifted to a Community Health Centre with the help of 108 ambulances and other vehicles, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to officials, the minibus, a Tempo Traveller, was on its way to Badrinath Dham with pilgrims from Ghaziabad when it suddenly lost control and overturned near the Paini area of Joshimath. The accident triggered panic and chaos at the scene.