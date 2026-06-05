Char Dham Yatra Tragedy: Woman Killed, 17 Injured As Minibus Overturns Near Joshimath
A Ghaziabad-bound pilgrim vehicle heading to Badrinath Dham overturned near Joshimath, leaving one woman dead and 17 injured.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Chamoli: One woman died and 17 others sustained injuries in a major road accident which took place early Friday morning on the Badrinath National Highway, amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.
A minibus carrying pilgrims from Ghaziabad to Badrinath Dham overturned after reportedly going out of control near Paini, close to Joshimath.
As soon as information about the accident was received, teams from the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the health department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The trapped passengers were safely removed from the vehicle.
All the injured were shifted to a Community Health Centre with the help of 108 ambulances and other vehicles, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
According to officials, the minibus, a Tempo Traveller, was on its way to Badrinath Dham with pilgrims from Ghaziabad when it suddenly lost control and overturned near the Paini area of Joshimath. The accident triggered panic and chaos at the scene.
Local residents also assisted the administration in the rescue efforts. The deceased woman passenger has been identified as Aarti, a resident of Ghaziabad. The 17 injured passengers are being treated at different hospitals.
Police have informed the victim's family and have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident. The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety on the hilly routes used during the Char Dham Yatra.
Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to tourists to follow traffic rules and exercise caution while undertaking the pilgrimage.
Jyotirmath kotwal Devendra Singh Rawat said police teams reached the accident site immediately after receiving information and rescued the injured before shifting them to hospitals.
He confirmed that one woman died in the accident, while 17 passengers were injured and are receiving treatment. He added that a total of 18 passengers were travelling in the minibus.
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