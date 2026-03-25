Char Dham Yatra To Begin On April 19: Ten Lakh Registrations Already Completed, Says CM Dhami
Uttarakhand authorities focus on roads, healthcare, transport, and safety arrangements to ensure a smooth, secure and well-organised Char Dham Yatra for pilgrims.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand will commence on April 19 with the opening of the portals at Gangotri and Yamunotri. Preparations are being finalised to ensure that pilgrims face no inconvenience during their journey.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that so far, 10 lakh people have registered for the Yatra. The government will facilitate darshan for every pilgrim.
Preparations For Char Dham Yatra
CM Dhami said special focus is being placed on strengthening roads, developing infrastructure, improving darshan arrangements, enhancing security management and improving transport systems to ensure a smooth, safe and well-organised yatra.
Officials have been directed to ensure that all basic facilities are available along the routes, including drinking water, toilets, healthcare services, and traffic management.
Char Dham Yatra To Begin From April 19
Dhami said that the Yatra is a major opportunity for the state. During this time, people of Uttarakhand welcome pilgrims from across the country and the world and make necessary arrangements for them. Preparations for this year’s yatra began immediately after the conclusion of the 2025 pilgrimage.
Along with improving road conditions, other infrastructure facilities are being upgraded. Efforts are also being made to enhance accommodation, security, darshan arrangements, and transportation.
According to the CM, the yatra was disrupted for nearly 1.5 months last year due to a disaster. Despite this, more than 51 lakh pilgrims undertook the pilgrimage. For this year’s Char Dham Yatra, 10 lakh registrations have already been completed.
The state government is making efforts to ensure that pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand do not face any problems. Despite the region’s challenging geographical conditions, the government aims to ensure a safe journey for all.
CM To Review Preparations
The Chief Minister said it is the state government's responsibility to facilitate darshan for every pilgrim visiting Uttarakhand. The administration will issue timely updates and necessary guidelines based on prevailing conditions, including disasters.
There is no cap on the number of pilgrims under normal circumstances and arrangements will be made for everyone who arrives. CM Dhami also said that bookings worth over Rs 5 crore have already been made at the guest houses of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam. He added that he will soon hold a review meeting on the preparations and may also visit for darshan before the yatra begins.
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