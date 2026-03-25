ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra To Begin On April 19: Ten Lakh Registrations Already Completed, Says CM Dhami

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand will commence on April 19 with the opening of the portals at Gangotri and Yamunotri. Preparations are being finalised to ensure that pilgrims face no inconvenience during their journey.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that so far, 10 lakh people have registered for the Yatra. The government will facilitate darshan for every pilgrim.

Preparations For Char Dham Yatra

CM Dhami said special focus is being placed on strengthening roads, developing infrastructure, improving darshan arrangements, enhancing security management and improving transport systems to ensure a smooth, safe and well-organised yatra.

Officials have been directed to ensure that all basic facilities are available along the routes, including drinking water, toilets, healthcare services, and traffic management.

Char Dham Yatra To Begin From April 19

Dhami said that the Yatra is a major opportunity for the state. During this time, people of Uttarakhand welcome pilgrims from across the country and the world and make necessary arrangements for them. Preparations for this year’s yatra began immediately after the conclusion of the 2025 pilgrimage.