ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra Suspended For Two Days As Heavy Rain Batters Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Widespread rain and landslides have disrupted normal life across Uttarakhand, forcing authorities to suspend the Char Dham Yatra also for two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and warned of flash floods in several districts. Due to the heavy rains, roads across the state have sustained damage while landslides have blocked the road network at several locations along the Char Dham Yatra route. In view of this, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop suspended the Char Dham Yatra on Tuesday and Wednesday. A decision to resume the pilgrimage will be made once the weather improves, officials said.

The Meteorological department issued an 'Orange Alert' predicting heavy rains in several districts of the state on July 28 and 29. The IMD has issued a flash flood warning for multiple districts and urged citizens to exercise caution. The primary reason for suspending the Char Dham Yatra is the blocked roads caused by landslides at various points along the pilgrimage routes.

The Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Heavy Rain Alert On July 28 and 29

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has instructed all district administrations to to stay alert and maintain surveillance on vulnerable areas.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on July 28 in the districts of Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital. These districts could also experience thunderstorms, lightning and spells of heavy rain. Meanwhile, other districts in the state may witness isolated spells of heavy to intense rainfall.