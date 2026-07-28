Char Dham Yatra Suspended For Two Days As Heavy Rain Batters Uttarakhand
Orange alert, flash flood warning and landslides force authorities to suspend the pilgrimage on July 28 and 29, reports Rohit Soni
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Dehradun: Widespread rain and landslides have disrupted normal life across Uttarakhand, forcing authorities to suspend the Char Dham Yatra also for two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and warned of flash floods in several districts. Due to the heavy rains, roads across the state have sustained damage while landslides have blocked the road network at several locations along the Char Dham Yatra route. In view of this, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop suspended the Char Dham Yatra on Tuesday and Wednesday. A decision to resume the pilgrimage will be made once the weather improves, officials said.
The Meteorological department issued an 'Orange Alert' predicting heavy rains in several districts of the state on July 28 and 29. The IMD has issued a flash flood warning for multiple districts and urged citizens to exercise caution. The primary reason for suspending the Char Dham Yatra is the blocked roads caused by landslides at various points along the pilgrimage routes.
Heavy Rain Alert On July 28 and 29
The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has instructed all district administrations to to stay alert and maintain surveillance on vulnerable areas.
According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on July 28 in the districts of Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital. These districts could also experience thunderstorms, lightning and spells of heavy rain. Meanwhile, other districts in the state may witness isolated spells of heavy to intense rainfall.
Heavy rains are also expected on July 29 in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Nainital. An 'Orange Alert' has been issued in light of this forecast. Additionally, there is a forecast of lightning and spells of extremely intense rainfall in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital. Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are also likely in the other districts.
Risk of Flash Floods
According to the IMD's National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin, there is a risk of moderate flash floods in areas of Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts over the next 24 hours. Continuous rainfall has raised concerns about rising water levels in small rivers and streams, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and landslides in vulnerable zones.
Disaster Management Department Advises Caution
Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, has appealed to the state's residents and Char Dham pilgrims to take the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department seriously and avoid unnecessary travel.
"Take the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department seriously and avoid unnecessary travel. If travel is essential, undertake the journey only after gathering information about current weather and road conditions. Avoid venturing near rivers, streams, landslide-prone areas, and steep slopes, and adhere to the guidelines issued by the district administration," said Suman.
Suman further stated that during the 'Orange Alert' there could be heavy to very heavy rainfall, spells of extremely intense rain, landslides, rockfalls, road blockades, overflowing rivers and streams, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and lightning strikes. Citizens have been urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid taking any unnecessary risks.
Officials urged people not to venture near rivers or streams during inclement weather, avoid attempts to cross swollen water bodies, and not to pay any heed to rumours while strictly following official information issued by the Meteorological Department and the administration.
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