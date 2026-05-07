ETV Bharat / state

Sharp-Edged Weapons, Toy Guns Recovered From Suspicious Man At Kedarnath Dham; Security Agencies On Alert

Rudraprayag: Security agencies in Kedarnath Dham were put on high alert after Rudraprayag Police detained a suspicious man at an intensive checking drive during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. Two sharp-edged weapons and two air guns were recovered from him, police said.

Rudraprayag Police are maintaining a constant surveillance during the yatra and further investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Circle Officer (CO) Kedarnath, Nitin Lohani, said that a police team was conducting a thorough inspection of the tents and temporary accommodations the previous evening. "During the inspection, a suspicious man drew attention of the police and upon searching him, two sharp-edged weapons and two air guns were recovered from him. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the individual is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district. When the police contacted his family members, they were informed that he is reportedly suffering from a mental health condition," the CO said.