Sharp-Edged Weapons, Toy Guns Recovered From Suspicious Man At Kedarnath Dham; Security Agencies On Alert
The man is a resident of Raebareli and his family members told police that he is suffering from a mental illness.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Security agencies in Kedarnath Dham were put on high alert after Rudraprayag Police detained a suspicious man at an intensive checking drive during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. Two sharp-edged weapons and two air guns were recovered from him, police said.
Rudraprayag Police are maintaining a constant surveillance during the yatra and further investigation has been initiated into the matter.
Circle Officer (CO) Kedarnath, Nitin Lohani, said that a police team was conducting a thorough inspection of the tents and temporary accommodations the previous evening. "During the inspection, a suspicious man drew attention of the police and upon searching him, two sharp-edged weapons and two air guns were recovered from him. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the individual is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district. When the police contacted his family members, they were informed that he is reportedly suffering from a mental health condition," the CO said.
Police are currently interrogating the man and necessary legal action has been initiated in connection with the case. Police investigations further revealed that the concerned tent operator had accommodated the man without collecting any valid identification (ID) proof from him. Deeming this a serious violation of security protocols, the police have initiated penal action against the owner of the tent, Lohani said.
Appealing to the general public, the CO urged them not to pay heed to any rumours or misleading information. "The police are fully alert and vigilant. If any suspicious individual, object, or activity is observed at any location, the public is requested to report it immediately to the local police or by dialing 112," he added.
The Rudraprayag Police said that the checking drive will continue uninterrupted in the district to maintain security arrangements, and strict action will be taken against those found violating the rules.
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