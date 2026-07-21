Char Dham Yatra Resumes After A Day's Pause Due To Bad Weather
Garhwal commissioner Anand Swaroop said the pilgrimage is being conducted in coordination with the district administrations, police, and SDRF with special caution in vulnerable areas.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Dehradun: After a day's pause due to inclement weather, the Char Dham Yatra resumed on Tuesday. In view of this, the Garhwal commissioner Anand Swaroop has instructed officials to exercise special caution in vulnerable areas.
"The pilgrimage is being conducted in coordination with the district administrations, police, SDRF, and relevant departments associated with the Char Dham Yatra. Travel routes are being continuously monitored, and special vigilance is being maintained in vulnerable areas," he said.
Swaroop further said the safety of pilgrims is the top priority of the administration and instructions have been issued to all concerned departments to keep a constant vigil on weather conditions and travel routes so that immediate action can be taken if necessary.
He appealed to pilgrims that if the travel route is temporarily obstructed at any point due to heavy rain, landslides, or other reasons, they should stay only at safe locations or holding areas designated by the administration and strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the administration and police.
दिनांक 20.07.2026 को जारी उत्तराखंड राज्य हेतु मौसम पूर्वानुमान एवं चेतावनी pic.twitter.com/ZaCq2drCDD— Meteorological Centre Dehradun (@mcdehradun) July 20, 2026
Travellers are also advised to check the latest weather updates before starting the pilgrimage and to rely solely on official information.
A Red Alert was issued on Monday for all districts due to heavy rainfall, and the pilgrimage was suspended temporarily in view of this. While several rivers in Uttarakhand are in spate, several road routes have been damaged by landslides caused by the downpour.
The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'Orange Alert' for all districts on Monday, anticipating heavy rainfall. Consequently, the state disaster management department has put all officials on high alert, emphasising the need for special caution in vulnerable zones.
Also Read