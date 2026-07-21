ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra Resumes After A Day's Pause Due To Bad Weather

Dehradun: After a day's pause due to inclement weather, the Char Dham Yatra resumed on Tuesday. In view of this, the Garhwal commissioner Anand Swaroop has instructed officials to exercise special caution in vulnerable areas.

"The pilgrimage is being conducted in coordination with the district administrations, police, SDRF, and relevant departments associated with the Char Dham Yatra. Travel routes are being continuously monitored, and special vigilance is being maintained in vulnerable areas," he said.

Swaroop further said the safety of pilgrims is the top priority of the administration and instructions have been issued to all concerned departments to keep a constant vigil on weather conditions and travel routes so that immediate action can be taken if necessary.

He appealed to pilgrims that if the travel route is temporarily obstructed at any point due to heavy rain, landslides, or other reasons, they should stay only at safe locations or holding areas designated by the administration and strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the administration and police.