ETV Bharat / state

Scammers Devise New Means To Dupe Pilgrims Undertaking Char Dham Yatra For Brahma Kamal Puja In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters, who were previously duping people in the name of Kedarnath helicopter service, have now devised new means to target those undertaking Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand.

To ensure that people don't fall into the trap of the scamsters, ETV Bharat team met saints and concerned officials to understand in detail the rituals performed at Brahma Kapal located within Badrinath Dham, which has now become a target of fraudsters who are adopting new means to lure gullible people.

For the unversed, Brahma Kapal is a sacred rock situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River and is revered as the supreme site for attaining peace and salvation (Moksha) for one's ancestors, by undertaking this pilgrimage. A large number of devotees gather here to perform "Pind Daan" (ancestral rites) to facilitate the liberation of their forefathers in accordance with their religious beliefs.

Moreover, according to religious beliefs, performing Shraddh and Tarpan (ancestral oblations) at Brahma Kapal, in strict accordance with prescribed rituals, brings spiritual fulfillment to the ancestors. Meanwhile, fraudsters are adopting different means to lure people:

Fraudulent Bookings:

Pilgrims are being duped under the pretext of "online puja" (worship rituals) which has led to the siphoning off of substantial sums of money from the people.

Fake Websites and Social Media:

Scammers have also created fraudulent advertisements on Google as well as fake websites on social media platforms to solicit bookings for Brahma Kapal puja, Tarpan, and Pind Daan rituals. Pilgrims need to especially beware of this.

Exploiting Trust:

Scammers have also misled devotees on the pretext that they can expedite the Tarpan rituals for their ancestors. In exchange for this, they have demanded exorbitant and unjustified fee.

Spiritual Significance of Brahma Kapal worship

Dwelling on the importance of the religious ritual, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Lalitanand Giri Maharaj, the Mahant (Head Priest) of the Bharat Mata Temple, affiliated with the Niranjani Akhara in Haridwar, in an interaction with ETV Bharat provided a detailed explanation regarding the Brahma Kapal Puja (worship). According to him, Brahma Kapal Puja is not merely a religious ritual, but is also viewed as a medium for fostering a spiritual connection between an individual and their ancestors. He added that performing Pind Daan at Brahma Kapal grants liberation to the souls of ancestors while bestowing blessings of "happiness, peace, and prosperity upon their descendants".