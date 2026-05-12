Scammers Devise New Means To Dupe Pilgrims Undertaking Char Dham Yatra For Brahma Kamal Puja In Uttarakhand
Brahma Kapal, a sacred rock situated on the banks of Alaknanda River, is believed to be a holy site for attaining peace and salvation.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters, who were previously duping people in the name of Kedarnath helicopter service, have now devised new means to target those undertaking Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand.
To ensure that people don't fall into the trap of the scamsters, ETV Bharat team met saints and concerned officials to understand in detail the rituals performed at Brahma Kapal located within Badrinath Dham, which has now become a target of fraudsters who are adopting new means to lure gullible people.
For the unversed, Brahma Kapal is a sacred rock situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River and is revered as the supreme site for attaining peace and salvation (Moksha) for one's ancestors, by undertaking this pilgrimage. A large number of devotees gather here to perform "Pind Daan" (ancestral rites) to facilitate the liberation of their forefathers in accordance with their religious beliefs.
Moreover, according to religious beliefs, performing Shraddh and Tarpan (ancestral oblations) at Brahma Kapal, in strict accordance with prescribed rituals, brings spiritual fulfillment to the ancestors. Meanwhile, fraudsters are adopting different means to lure people:
Fraudulent Bookings:
Pilgrims are being duped under the pretext of "online puja" (worship rituals) which has led to the siphoning off of substantial sums of money from the people.
Fake Websites and Social Media:
Scammers have also created fraudulent advertisements on Google as well as fake websites on social media platforms to solicit bookings for Brahma Kapal puja, Tarpan, and Pind Daan rituals. Pilgrims need to especially beware of this.
Exploiting Trust:
Scammers have also misled devotees on the pretext that they can expedite the Tarpan rituals for their ancestors. In exchange for this, they have demanded exorbitant and unjustified fee.
Spiritual Significance of Brahma Kapal worship
Dwelling on the importance of the religious ritual, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Lalitanand Giri Maharaj, the Mahant (Head Priest) of the Bharat Mata Temple, affiliated with the Niranjani Akhara in Haridwar, in an interaction with ETV Bharat provided a detailed explanation regarding the Brahma Kapal Puja (worship). According to him, Brahma Kapal Puja is not merely a religious ritual, but is also viewed as a medium for fostering a spiritual connection between an individual and their ancestors. He added that performing Pind Daan at Brahma Kapal grants liberation to the souls of ancestors while bestowing blessings of "happiness, peace, and prosperity upon their descendants".
This is the reason that thousands of devotees from across the country travel to Badrinath Dham to perform ancestral rites for their forefathers, he said.
Swami Lalitanand Giri Maharaj further said that many devotees firmly believe that performing rituals here "brings mental peace, alleviates family discord, and infuses positive energy into one's life." He added that the families that perceive themselves to be afflicted by issues such as untimely deaths, persistent obstacles, or Pitru Dosh "specifically seek to have these rituals performed at Brahma Kapal in strict accordance with scriptural guidelines."
The spiritual aura of Badrinath Dham, combined with the pristine sanctity of the Himalayas, renders this ritual even more profound and special, added Lalitanand Giri Maharaj.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Brijesh Sati, a member of the Char Dham Mahapanchayat and a researcher on the Uttarakhand Char Dham, explained that, according to mythological legends, the site of 'Brahma Kapal' is directly linked to Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma. He said that as per religious accounts, at one time, Lord Brahma became consumed by excessive arrogance regarding his act of creation and arrogant words began to incessantly emanate from his fifth head, causing great anxiety among the gods and sages.
"Consequently, Lord Shiva, in a fit of divine wrath, severed Brahma's fifth head using either his trident or his fingernail. However, due to the sin of Brahmahatya (the killing of a Brahmin/creator), the severed skull remained inextricably stuck to Shiva's hand, compelling him to wander the earth as a mendicant," he said.
According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva arrived in the Badri region, the skull finally detached from his hand and fell to the ground on the banks of the Alaknanda River. This very spot subsequently came to be known as "Brahma Kapal." It is widely believed that Lord Shiva attained liberation from the sin of “Brahmahatya” at this very location. It is due to this that this site has evolved into a revered pilgrimage center for attaining Moksha (salvation) and for the atonement of sins. For this reason, ancestral rites (Pitru Karma) and Shraddh rituals hold immense significance at this site. According to religious tenets, since the Supreme Lord (Mahadev) himself attained liberation at this spot, the Tarpan and Pind Daan rituals performed here are believed to grant salvation to one's ancestors as well.
Correct procedure for Brahma Kapal Worship
Brijesh Sati said that the Brahmakapal Puja is conducted strictly in accordance with Vedic rites and rituals. According to him, devotees begin by purifying themselves with a ritual bath in the Alaknanda River and subsequently, under the guidance of local priests, they take a Sankalp (sacred vow), during which they recite the names and Gotras (lineages) of their ancestors.
Brahma Kapal Legend
According to religious scholars, the site of Brahma Kapal has a profound historical connection with the era of the Mahabharata. It is believed that after the conclusion of the Kurukshetra War, the Pandavas traveled to the Himalayas to pray for the peace of the souls of their kin and the millions of warriors who perished in the battle. After reaching Badrinath Dham, they performed Pinddaan (ritual offering to ancestors) and Tarpan (libation rites) at Brahmakapal for their forefathers and the family members lost in the war. This legend remains a cornerstone of faith for devotees to this day.
According to the priests and religious scholars, the significance of Brahma Kapal was there since the time the Pandavas performed Pind Daan. Consequently, many devotees believe that if even great figures like the Pandavas chose this specific location for performing ancestral rites, then its spiritual power and significance must be of the highest order.
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