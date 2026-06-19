Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra To Enter Phase 2 Amid Challenges Posed By Monsoon
With arrival of the monsoon, challenges will shift to landslides, rock falls, road closures, sudden inclement weather, and overflowing rivers and streams, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Dehradun: The first phase of Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra is nearly over.
After witnessing record numbers of pilgrims in April and May, the pilgrimage is now entering a new phase amid the India Meteorological Department's notification that monsoon will arrive in the state around June 22.
While the biggest challenges of the pilgrimage until now were heavy crowds, long queues, and parking arrangements, with the arrival of the monsoon, the challenges will shift to landslides, rock falls, road closures, sudden inclement weather, and overflowing rivers and streams. In recent years, it has been observed that in order to avoid crowds and have easy darshan, a large number of pilgrims choose to undertake the Chardham Yatra even during the monsoon.
While the journey may slow down during the next phase, the risks increase significantly.
This year, the first phase of the Chardham Yatra witnessed unprecedented enthusiasm among devotees. According to government data, as of June 18, 37,35,502 devotees visited the Chardham shrines. While as many as 12,61,397 devotees visited Kedarnath shrine. 11,67,460 devotees visited Badrinath . 6,17,427 Gangotri shrine and 5,83,759 devotees the Yamunotri shrine. As many as 1,05,459 devotees visited Hemkund Sahib.
The influx of devotees during the first month and a half of the Yatra once again proves that the Chardham Yatra is not just a religious event but has become one of the largest spiritual events in the country. The presence of such a large number of devotees also boosted the local economy, said officials.
As per government data, so far, 198 deaths have been recorded during the Yatra. A large number of decased suffered pre-existing heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or other serious health problems.
Low oxygen levels in high altitude areas, long treks, irregular eating habits, and sudden weather changes can often lead to serious health problems. The state's Health Department has been advising pilgrims to undergo medical checkups and only embark on the Yatra after obtaining fitness certification.
The Chardham Yatra routes are considered among the most difficult and sensitive mountain routes in the country. Many sections leading to Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri Dham fall in the landslide-prone zones. During the monsoon season, mountain debris falls, road collapses, mountain cracks, and rising water levels in rivers and streams are common.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting with district magistrates, the police administration, the disaster management department, the health department, and related agencies and directed them to make extensive preparations for the Yatra. The Chief Minister stated that the monsoon season is challenging in Uttarakhand. "The government's goal is to ensure that the Chardham Yatra continues smoothly and that local residents do not face any difficulties", he said. Dhami directed officials to ensure constant monitoring of vulnerable areas, prompt relief arrangements, maintaining road connectivity, and immediate action in case of disaster.
Maintaining road connectivity is the biggest challenge during the monsoon. In view of this, the Public Works Department has also intensified its preparations. According to PWD Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, machinery, JCBs, Poclains, and manpower have been deployed in landslide-prone and frequently blocked areas since June 15.
In addition, officials have been appointed as nodal officers at vulnerable locations, who will maintain 24-hour surveillance. Upon receiving information about road closures, machinery will be immediately deployed to the site to ensure travel is not disrupted. "The department will also regularly share information on road conditions on the official websites of the Disaster Management and Public Works Departments," he said.
Devotees embarking on the Chardham Yatra during the monsoon will need to exercise extra caution. They should always check weather updates before embarking on the journey. "The pilgrims should avoid unnecessary travel in mountainous areas during the rainy season. They should carry a raincoat, waterproof shoes, warm clothing, a flashlight, a power bank, and essential medication. Those suffering from heart disease, asthma, diabetes, and high blood pressure should remain cautious", said Vinod Suman, Secretary, Disaster Management Department.
LIVE: श्री गंगोत्री धाम के कपाटोद्घाटन अवसर पर दर्शन-पूजन https://t.co/ikkF5tgyTv— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 19, 2026
Suman said people should follow the advisories issued by the administration. Under no circumstances should they attempt to travel on closed routes or in restricted areas. If the weather suddenly deteriorates during the journey, the best option is to stay at a safe place.
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