ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra To Enter Phase 2 Amid Challenges Posed By Monsoon

Dehradun: The first phase of Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra is nearly over.

After witnessing record numbers of pilgrims in April and May, the pilgrimage is now entering a new phase amid the India Meteorological Department's notification that monsoon will arrive in the state around June 22.

While the biggest challenges of the pilgrimage until now were heavy crowds, long queues, and parking arrangements, with the arrival of the monsoon, the challenges will shift to landslides, rock falls, road closures, sudden inclement weather, and overflowing rivers and streams. In recent years, it has been observed that in order to avoid crowds and have easy darshan, a large number of pilgrims choose to undertake the Chardham Yatra even during the monsoon.

While the journey may slow down during the next phase, the risks increase significantly.

This year, the first phase of the Chardham Yatra witnessed unprecedented enthusiasm among devotees. According to government data, as of June 18, 37,35,502 devotees visited the Chardham shrines. While as many as 12,61,397 devotees visited Kedarnath shrine. 11,67,460 devotees visited Badrinath . 6,17,427 Gangotri shrine and 5,83,759 devotees the Yamunotri shrine. As many as 1,05,459 devotees visited Hemkund Sahib.

The influx of devotees during the first month and a half of the Yatra once again proves that the Chardham Yatra is not just a religious event but has become one of the largest spiritual events in the country. The presence of such a large number of devotees also boosted the local economy, said officials.