Char Dham Yatra: Badrinath Pilgrims Face Massive Traffic Jam In Joshimath
The Gate System has been implemented, which will allow vehicles to proceed from one direction at a time, temporarily halting traffic from the opposite direction.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Chamoli: Char Dham pilgrims heading to Badrinath faced extreme hardships after being stuck in a massive traffic jam between Joshimath and Marwari, photos and videos of which went viral on social media. The congestion, which started on the eight-kilometre stretch from the 'Zero Band', persisted throughout the day and continued late into the night.
The severe traffic jams over the past three days left travellers in a dire situation. Many vehicles were stuck in potholes along the roadside, while others remained stalled in long queues for extended periods. This made it difficult for travellers to access even necessities, such as food, water, and other essential supplies.
Currently, police and administrative personnel are regulating the traffic flow on the ground to ensure devotees do not face any difficulties.
The influx of pilgrims has surged following the commencement of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra. The surging crowds and the relentless pressure from vehicular traffic have left the police and administration scrambling to cope.
To tackle the situation, the administration has implemented the Gate System and a one-way traffic arrangement in Joshimath. Under this system, vehicles will be allowed to proceed from only one direction at a time, while traffic from the opposite direction will be temporarily halted.
Vehicular movement from both sides will be regulated in alternating intervals of 30 minutes. With the new system in place, travellers will now be able to undertake their pilgrimage to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib without facing interruptions.
"A 'Gate System' has been implemented to facilitate travellers and alleviate traffic congestion. Vehicles will be allowed from both sides at a 30-minute interval to ensure the smooth flow of traffic," Joshimath SDM Chandrashekhar Vashishth said.
Also Read