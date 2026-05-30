ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra: Badrinath Pilgrims Face Massive Traffic Jam In Joshimath

Chamoli: Char Dham pilgrims heading to Badrinath faced extreme hardships after being stuck in a massive traffic jam between Joshimath and Marwari, photos and videos of which went viral on social media. The congestion, which started on the eight-kilometre stretch from the 'Zero Band', persisted throughout the day and continued late into the night.

The severe traffic jams over the past three days left travellers in a dire situation. Many vehicles were stuck in potholes along the roadside, while others remained stalled in long queues for extended periods. This made it difficult for travellers to access even necessities, such as food, water, and other essential supplies.

Currently, police and administrative personnel are regulating the traffic flow on the ground to ensure devotees do not face any difficulties.

The influx of pilgrims has surged following the commencement of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra. The surging crowds and the relentless pressure from vehicular traffic have left the police and administration scrambling to cope.