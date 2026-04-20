ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra 2026: Preparation At Kedarnath Peaks As Temple Opening On April 22 Draws Close

Preparations are on in the Kedarnath Temple. ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: The Char Dham Yatra in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has begun with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. All eyes are now on the third shrine, Kedarnath, where the doors (kapaat) of Baba Kedar will open on April 22.

Preparations are in full swing for the arrival of Baba Kedar’s palanquin (doli), even as pilgrim movement and administrative activity continue to intensify in the temple town.

Kedarnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a key part of the Char Dham Yatra, is being decorated with nearly 51 quintals of flowers, creating a grand and devotional atmosphere.

Temple Adorned With Flowers, Festive Spirit In Kedarnath

Meanwhile, from the temple premises to the Himalayan surroundings, a strong sense of devotion and happiness is visible. Efforts are underway on a war footing to give the shrine a grand and divine look throughout Kedarnath.

The temple complex is adorned with fresh marigold flowers, transforming Kedarpuri into a vibrant spiritual space saturated with devotion.

Palanquin To Reach Kedarnath Tomorrow, Doors To Open On April 22