Char Dham Yatra 2026: Preparation At Kedarnath Peaks As Temple Opening On April 22 Draws Close
Kedarnath Temple will open on April 22, with preparations in the final stages and the shrine decorated using 51 quintals of flowers.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST|
Updated : April 20, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Rudraprayag: The Char Dham Yatra in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has begun with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. All eyes are now on the third shrine, Kedarnath, where the doors (kapaat) of Baba Kedar will open on April 22.
Preparations are in full swing for the arrival of Baba Kedar’s palanquin (doli), even as pilgrim movement and administrative activity continue to intensify in the temple town.
Kedarnath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a key part of the Char Dham Yatra, is being decorated with nearly 51 quintals of flowers, creating a grand and devotional atmosphere.
Temple Adorned With Flowers, Festive Spirit In Kedarnath
Meanwhile, from the temple premises to the Himalayan surroundings, a strong sense of devotion and happiness is visible. Efforts are underway on a war footing to give the shrine a grand and divine look throughout Kedarnath.
The temple complex is adorned with fresh marigold flowers, transforming Kedarpuri into a vibrant spiritual space saturated with devotion.
Palanquin To Reach Kedarnath Tomorrow, Doors To Open On April 22
The sacred doli of Baba Kedarnath will reach Gaurikund on April 20 for its second night halt. It will proceed to Kedarnath Dham on April 21. As per the schedule, the temple doors will be opened for devotees on April 22 at 8 AM, with rituals and Vedic chants.
Preparations In The Final Stage, Heavy Footfall Expected
Vinay Posti, a member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), said preparations for the opening ceremony are in their final phase. “The temple is being decorated in a grand manner so that devotees from across the country and abroad can have a divine experience,” he said.
He added that the increased activity in Kedarnath reflects devotees' enthusiasm for the Char Dham Yatra, with a large number of pilgrims expected this year.
Char Dham Yatra 2026 Begins
The Char Dham Yatra 2026 began on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya) with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri temples, which will remain open for six months. The doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath are yet to open.
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