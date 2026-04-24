ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath Dham Devotees' Complaints To Be Resolved Within 10 Mins, Says DM

Visiting the shrine for the second consecutive day, DM Vishal Mishra reviewed the arrangements at the ground level and clarified that no negligence will be tolerated. He also sought feedback from officials about their experience since Kedarnath temple doors opened on April 22. Based on this, directives were issued to strengthen, expedite and enhance arrangements.

Rudraprayag: The Rudraprayag district administration is in 'super-active and zero-tolerance mode' regarding pilgrimage arrangements at Kedarnath Dham with District Magistrate Vishal Mishra personally supervising all initiatives. The DM has directed all departments to resolve complaints within 10 minutes, warning of strict action for negligence.

The DM convened a high-level meeting with officials from police, departments of health, public works, water supply, electricity, animal husbandry, and sanitation, Pilgrimage Magistrate, Sector Magistrates, and Sub-Sector Magistrates on Friday. During which, the DM reiterated the government's decision of imposing a complete ban on YouTubers and bloggers flying drones for videography within the temple complex and its surrounding areas. Instructions have been issued to initiate immediate legal action against anyone found circulating misleading videos, blogs, or reels regarding the pilgrimage. The District Information Officer has been directed to maintain 24x7 vigilance, take immediate cognizance of such instances, and ensure prompt action.

To ensure that the arrangements remain efficient and seamless, all personnel associated with health, drinking water, electricity, and sanitation services have been ordered to remain on 24x7 alert mode. In the event of any complaint, it has been made mandatory for the concerned department to respond and resolve the issue within 10 minutes. The administration has stated that accountability will be fixed and strict action will be taken for any kind of negligence.

The DM has directed all officials and staff members to maintain a courteous, composed, and respectful demeanour while interacting with the pilgrims. He emphasised that the reputation of the pilgrimage and the experience of the devotees are of paramount importance so sensitivity and promptness are mandatory at every level.

Also, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) personnel have been instructed to maintain seamless, swift, and hassle-free darshan arrangements while working in close coordination with the administration to ensure no devotee faces any inconvenience. For this year's Kedarnath pilgrimage, the administration is operating in a fully 'super-active and zero-tolerance mode', the DM told at the meeting.