Char Dham Yatra 2026: Chopper Services Reduced By Up To 30 Percent In View Of Last Year's Mishaps
Following five chopper crashes last year in which many people were killed, the DGCA has banned operators from providing services without strict norms.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Dehradun: Following five mishaps during last year's Chardham Yatra in which many pilgrims lost their lives, the Uttarakhand government has reduced helicopter services during 2026 yatra as a safety measure, a top official said.
During the 2025 yatra, five helicopters crashed in different mishaps leading to death of several pilgrims. The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), which ordered suspension of the helicopter services after the mishaps, imposed a ban on operators until strict norms were put in place and technology-related systems were streamlined.
The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) will resume helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra in 2026 only after fulfilling all the DGCA's compliance requirements.
UCADA CEO Ashish Chauhan said that the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority has complied with the instructions given by the DGCA, which, he said also expressed satisfaction with the services in Uttarakhand.
Traffic Control Unit Established
Chauhan said that tenders for helicopter services for the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026 will be allotted soon. “UCADA is preparing for the next pilgrimage season on that basis. Following the DGCA's instructions, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority has established Air Traffic Control Units and Meteorology Units at the Sahastradhara and Sirsi helipads in Dehradun,” he said.
PTZ Cameras Installed
Chauhan said that in addition, ground monitoring staff will be deployed at Lincholi, Bhimbali, and Gaurikund. More than 30 PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras have also been installed from Sahastradhara to Kedarnath, he said adding these will play a crucial role in making helicopter services in Uttarakhand safer and more efficient.
30% Reduction In Helicopter Services
The UCADA CEO said that following the DGCA's instructions, the number of helicopters operating from the Sahastradhara helipad during this year's Char Dham Yatra has been reduced. Previously, 65 flights operated daily from here, which has now been reduced to 40, he informed. In addition, the shuttle service operating in the Kedarnath Valley has also been reduced by 30 percent, added the CEO.
The CEO UCADA stated that several additional facilities have been added to the helicopter services this time, and efforts will be made to keep the rates of helicopter services under control, meaning that fares will not be increased.
Increased Crowds on the Char Dham Yatra Route
According to the DGCA's instructions, the 30 to 40 percent reduction in helicopter services will impact road travel. Regarding the planning of roads on the Char Dham Yatra route, the Secretary of the Public Works Department, Pankaj Pandey, said that a double-lane road is proposed for Kedarnath, a large part of which has already been completed.
“The section near Sonprayag and Sitapur is still pending; this was also supposed to be a double-lane road, but due to extensive construction on both sides, there were problems in carrying out the work. Considering this, a plan for an alternative route is also being prepared.” he said.
He said that a road is being planned on the other side of the river. In addition, the work on the Kedarnath cable car will also begin in the next three to four years, which will certainly reduce the dependence on helicopter services, Pandey said.