Char Dham Yatra 2026: Chopper Services Reduced By Up To 30 Percent In View Of Last Year's Mishaps

Dehradun: Following five mishaps during last year's Chardham Yatra in which many pilgrims lost their lives, the Uttarakhand government has reduced helicopter services during 2026 yatra as a safety measure, a top official said.

During the 2025 yatra, five helicopters crashed in different mishaps leading to death of several pilgrims. The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), which ordered suspension of the helicopter services after the mishaps, imposed a ban on operators until strict norms were put in place and technology-related systems were streamlined.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) will resume helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra in 2026 only after fulfilling all the DGCA's compliance requirements.

UCADA CEO Ashish Chauhan said that the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority has complied with the instructions given by the DGCA, which, he said also expressed satisfaction with the services in Uttarakhand.

Traffic Control Unit Established

Chauhan said that tenders for helicopter services for the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026 will be allotted soon. “UCADA is preparing for the next pilgrimage season on that basis. Following the DGCA's instructions, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority has established Air Traffic Control Units and Meteorology Units at the Sahastradhara and Sirsi helipads in Dehradun,” he said.

PTZ Cameras Installed

Chauhan said that in addition, ground monitoring staff will be deployed at Lincholi, Bhimbali, and Gaurikund. More than 30 PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras have also been installed from Sahastradhara to Kedarnath, he said adding these will play a crucial role in making helicopter services in Uttarakhand safer and more efficient.