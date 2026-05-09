Char Dham Yatra 2026: 34 Devotees Die In 18 Days
The Director General of Health Services said most of them were having pre-existing conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, respiratory issues, and high-altitude sickness.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Dehradun: Recurring reports of deaths of pilgrims amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra have raised concerns for both the state government and the health department.
A report by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Saturday shows 34 pilgrims have lost their lives in 18 days of the commencement of the pilgrimage this year, with the Kedarnath pilgrimage route registering the highest toll at 18.
The report states that more than 4,01,748 pilgrims have visited Kedarnath Dham since April 22, and most of the deceased were suffering from pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, respiratory issues, and high-altitude sickness.
Dr Sunita Tamta, the director general of health services, said all fatalities occurred while pilgrims were ascending the steep mountain terrain."Kedarnath Dham is situated at a high altitude, and the trekking route is arduous. This challenging trail often proves hazardous for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. During pilgrimage, factors such as oxygen deprivation, continuous uphill climbing, and sudden changes in weather conditions place severe physiological stress on the body," she added.
Tandon said the administration is continuously appealing to pilgrims to undergo medical check-ups before undertaking the journey. "Nowadays, people often try to visit all the shrines in a very short time — a practice detrimental to their physical well-being," she added.
In just 18 days of the pilgrimage season, over 9,21,342 devotees have visited the four famous shrines. Statistics put 2,30,048 footfalls at Badrinath Dham, 1,42,999 at Gangotri Dham, and 1,45,225 at Yamunotri Dham so far.
Before the commencement of the yatra, the health department had issued a comprehensive health advisory stating that individuals with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, or other serious medical conditions should undertake the pilgrimage only after obtaining a fitness certificate from a doctor.
Despite this directive, a significant number of devotees with such existing conditions are reaching the pilgrimage sites in large numbers. The health department is stated to have established 47 dedicated hospitals, along with the deployment of 28 specialist doctors, and over 400 medical practitioners to the region. Oxygen facilities and emergency medical services have been made available at various locations.
"We are continuously conducting health screenings for the public and have already issued an advisory regarding the Char Dham Yatra. So far, 1,50,000 people have been screened. However, the majority of pilgrims are not opting for screening, with the fear that if any health issues are detected, they will not be permitted for the pilgrimage. We cannot compel people to undergo screening," Tandon said.
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