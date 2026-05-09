ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra 2026: 34 Devotees Die In 18 Days

Dehradun: Recurring reports of deaths of pilgrims amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra have raised concerns for both the state government and the health department.

A report by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Saturday shows 34 pilgrims have lost their lives in 18 days of the commencement of the pilgrimage this year, with the Kedarnath pilgrimage route registering the highest toll at 18.

The report states that more than 4,01,748 pilgrims have visited Kedarnath Dham since April 22, and most of the deceased were suffering from pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, respiratory issues, and high-altitude sickness.

Dr Sunita Tamta, the director general of health services, said all fatalities occurred while pilgrims were ascending the steep mountain terrain."Kedarnath Dham is situated at a high altitude, and the trekking route is arduous. This challenging trail often proves hazardous for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. During pilgrimage, factors such as oxygen deprivation, continuous uphill climbing, and sudden changes in weather conditions place severe physiological stress on the body," she added.

Tandon said the administration is continuously appealing to pilgrims to undergo medical check-ups before undertaking the journey. "Nowadays, people often try to visit all the shrines in a very short time — a practice detrimental to their physical well-being," she added.