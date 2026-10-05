ETV Bharat / state

Chaos Outside SRFTI In Kolkata As Police Prevent Group Of Protesters From Entering Campus

Kolkata: Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) was in turmoil again on Sunday after members of the Hindutva organisation 'Hindu Jagran Manch' tried to break through the gate of this educational institution in the Panchasayar area of ​​Kolkata.

Since the gate was closed, members of the organisation started protesting from outside. It is alleged that bricks and stones were hurled at the students who had gathered inside the campus. Counter-allegations have been made against the students for throwing bricks and stones. On September 27, SRFTI was in turmoil over a programme organised by an organisation linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Some protesters were seen tugging at the main gate of the SRFTI, with allegations that they were attempting to force their way inside. Police moved quickly to bring the situation under control as a scuffle broke out as they tried to disperse the crowd. Several protesters were detained. Amidst the tension, there were also reports of bottles being thrown at the scene.

Police said they had prior information that a procession from Ajaynagar might arrive at SRFTI, so security forces were deployed in front of the institute. Attempts were made to control the march's path using barricades, but the situation changed rapidly upon the procession's arrival. Some protesters pushed aside the barricades and advanced toward the SRFTI gate, causing a crowd to gather there instantly.

This protest stems from a clash that occurred last Sunday. An event organised by the 'Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat' was taking place at SRFTI that day, and it was alleged that the event came under attack. The 'Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch' called for today's march and protest in response to that incident.