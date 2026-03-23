ETV Bharat / state

Changing Rooms, Litter Bins Made From Waste; Installed At Ujjain's Ram Ghat

In the first phase, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has installed these for the tourists and devotees visiting the Shri Ram Ghat, and now plans are afoot to extend this initiative to all the ghats along the Shipra River and across the city.

Ujjain: With preparations underway for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has come up with innovative changing rooms and litter bins from waste polythene through 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) initiative at the Ram Ghat along the banks of the Shipra River.

Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra said, "As part of the 'Swachh Survekshan 2025' campaign, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation is introducing new innovations every other day. In this ongoing effort and under the 'zero waste' initiative, the Corporation has utilised 3R technology to construct changing rooms and litter bins for segregating wet and dry waste using recyclable solid plastic waste materials. This initiative not only promotes our principles of a circular economy but also demonstrates practical methods for repurposing waste materials."

Ram Ghat in Ujjain (ETV Bharat)

The Commissioner said that these activities will continue and similar litter bins will be installed across streets, intersections, and commercial zones, while changing rooms will be set up at other ghats along the Shipra River. "This initiative ensures safety of the environment and also eliminates the tragic deaths of animals caused by ingesting discarded plastic waste. An appeal is being made to the public to refrain from littering places, as such waste poses a severe threat to animals. Citizens are urged to deposit all waste exclusively into designated waste collection vehicles. The municipal corporation is now actively finding diverse ways to repurpose waste collected from various locations across the city," he added.

Mishra explained that the Ujjain Municipal Corporation is collaborating with a specialised agency to process discarded and banned polythene scraps. These scraps are crushed, treated with specific chemicals, and then molded into sheets resembling plywood. By constructing an outer frame and cutting these plywood-like sheets to size, they have been assembled into functional changing rooms and litter bins, he added.

Given its status as a prominent pilgrimage city, Ujjain draws over 1,00,000 visitors and devotees every single day. Additionally, the city boasts a resident population of approximately 8,00,000. Consequently, the volume of waste generated daily, emanating from households, shops, hotels, and restaurants, is substantial. According to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation data, the city generates 250 tonnes of waste, while the entire district produces approximately 500 tonnes daily.