Changing Karnataka CM Is A Secret Deal Between 4-5 Top Congress Leaders, Says Shivakumar
Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah is a senior leader and asset to Congress, who has completed 7.5 years as CM (including his earlier term from 2013-2018).
Published : November 25, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: Amidst the ongoing power struggle in Karnataka between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he did not want to embarrass or weaken his party by discussing the issue in public calling it a 'secret deal' between four to five top leaders of the party.
Shivakumar was referring to his meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge this morning while speaking to media persons in his constituency Kanakapura. "I believe in my conscience and work accordingly. We exist because of the party and our workers. I don't want to embarrass or weaken my party," he said.
To a question whether he would become the CM soon, Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president said he has not asked for the post from anyone. "I really don't know. I have not asked anyone to make me the CM. It is a secret deal between five to six of us. I don't want to speak about it in public," he said.
When asked about CM's assertion that he would present the next budget, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah is a senior leader and he is an asset to the party. "The CM has already spoken (about his continuation). He is a senior leader and asset to the party. He has completed 7.5 years as CM (including an earlier five-year term from 2013-2018) and has served as the opposition leader. He has also worked and built the party," he said.
On several MLAs from his camp reportedly visiting Delhi to meet the high command with a demand to make him the CM, Shivakumar said, "I am not aware of it. They (MLAs) might have gone to Delhi to lobby to become ministers. "I have not spoken to any of them. I have not even asked them why they went," he said.
For the unversed, the power struggle in Karnataka Congress has intensified with Shivakumar demanding the CM post as per an undisclosed agreement to share the post for 30 months each between him and Siddaramaiah by the party high command in 2023. Siddaramaiah completed 30 months in office on November 21.
