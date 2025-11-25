ETV Bharat / state

Changing Karnataka CM Is A Secret Deal Between 4-5 Top Congress Leaders, Says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Amidst the ongoing power struggle in Karnataka between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he did not want to embarrass or weaken his party by discussing the issue in public calling it a 'secret deal' between four to five top leaders of the party.

Shivakumar was referring to his meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge this morning while speaking to media persons in his constituency Kanakapura. "I believe in my conscience and work accordingly. We exist because of the party and our workers. I don't want to embarrass or weaken my party," he said.

To a question whether he would become the CM soon, Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president said he has not asked for the post from anyone. "I really don't know. I have not asked anyone to make me the CM. It is a secret deal between five to six of us. I don't want to speak about it in public," he said.