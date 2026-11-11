ETV Bharat / state

Changing Colours of Bengal Politics: Mamata’s Brother Welcomes Suvendu Adhikari at Kali Puja

Kolkata: In a surprise move, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the MLA from Bhabanipur, stepped onto Harish Chatterjee Street, the home turf of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Kali Puja.

There, he was greeted with a garland of lotus flowers by Mamata Banerjee’s brother, Swapan Banerjee. As soon as Suvendu stepped out of his car, Swapan touched his feet in a gesture of respect. Standing at the Kali Puja pandal, he launched a sharp attack on his sister, Mamata, while referring to Suvendu as his ‘elder brother’.

On Tuesday evening, Suvendu visited several Kali Puja pandals within his assembly constituency. The Puja organised by ‘Kalighat Shivshakti Sangha’ is associated with Swapan. As soon as Suvendu arrived, the area erupted with excitement.

Swapan, accompanied by his daughter and followers, presented Suvendu with a garland of lotus flowers, an image of Lord Jagannath, and other gifts. Suvendu then entered the pandal, placed a garland on the idol of goddess Kali, and performed aarti with deep devotion. Upon leaving, he walked along the very road that runs in front of Mamata Banerjee’s residence, even shaking hands with residents along the way.

This visit, which took place amidst the Kali Puja festivities, was followed by a period of intense tension in Kalighat. On the birthday of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, a scuffle and heated argument broke out in front of his residence—a situation that persisted until the day before Kali Puja.

An FIR was even filed against Abhishek in connection with the incident. At that time, Mamata herself took to the streets to protest, accusing the police of attempting to disrupt the Puja held at her own home. Following these events, Suvendu’s public appearance in Mamata’s own neighbourhood has added a new, significant dimension to the local political landscape.

After the puja, Swapan praised Suvendu while launching a direct attack against his own family. He stated, "Suvendu Adhikari is my elder brother. In just the last six months, Suvendu-da has accomplished more work than Mamata Banerjee has done during her tenure. Mamata Banerjee was the Chief Minister for her nephew."