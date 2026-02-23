ETV Bharat / state

Change Is 'Inevitable': PM Modi Pens Open Letter To Bengal

Kolkata: Ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections scheduled later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday penned a long letter to the people of West Bengal in Bengali and Hindi, saying that while a political change was "inevitable", a "judicious choice" by voters could align the state with the accelerated development seen in the rest of the country.

At the beginning, he referred to the people of this state as 'my dear West Bengalis' and invoked 'Maa Kali'. The letter starts with, "Just a few months, the electoral fate of West Bengal will be decided. A structured decision on your part will decide the fate of the future generation in the state. The people of West Bengal are victims of deprivation. My heart is equally pained by that. Hence, from the core of my heart, I want to make a promise today. The promise is to rebuild a developed and prosperous West Bengal."

Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government and the ruling Trinamool Congress of attempting to deprive state people of benefits from centrally sponsored schemes and claimed that, despite obstacles from the state administration, many residents have still gained from these programmes.

Presenting a list of welfare and development schemes introduced since 2014 by the NDA government, Modi asserted that these initiatives have benefited people across sectors in Bengal despite what he described as non-cooperation from the state government.

"Despite the extreme non-cooperation and hostility of the state government, today, five crore people of West Bengal have been covered by banking services through the PM Jan Dhan Yojana. Through the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', we have made it possible to build 85 lakh toilets in the state. While the ruling party in the state is taking away the food supply of the poor, we have extended a helping hand by providing loans of Rs 2.82 lakh crore to small traders and entrepreneurs," Modi wrote.

The PM said he was grateful to have made 56 lakh senior citizens self-reliant under the 'Atal Pension Yojana'. "I am blessed to have provided cooking gas connections to more than one crore families through the 'Ujjwala Yojana' and saved mothers and sisters from the burning sensation of smoke," he added.

Modi said the food donors who prevent hunger across the country are now struggling to provide their own food in West Bengal. "In such a situation, I feel fortunate to have been able to bring smiles to the faces of more than 52 lakh farmer brothers through direct financial assistance under the Krishak Samman Nidhi project," he added.

Recalling Bengal's economic improvement in the post-Independence era, Modi said West Bengal was the heart of India's economy. "But today my heart bleeds because of the sick and worn-out condition of its economy. West Bengal had continued to suffer for the last six decades because of the continuous misrule and encouragement of appeasement politics," he added.

On the one hand, the educated youths are forced to get settled elsewhere because of the lack of employment opportunities. On the other hand, the women of the state are in constant fear over the lack of safety against loss of dignity, he wrote.