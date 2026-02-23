Change Is 'Inevitable': PM Modi Pens Open Letter To Bengal
He accused the CM Mamata Banerjee-led government and the ruling Trinamool Congress of attempting to deprive the state's people of benefits from centrally sponsored schemes.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections scheduled later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday penned a long letter to the people of West Bengal in Bengali and Hindi, saying that while a political change was "inevitable", a "judicious choice" by voters could align the state with the accelerated development seen in the rest of the country.
At the beginning, he referred to the people of this state as 'my dear West Bengalis' and invoked 'Maa Kali'. The letter starts with, "Just a few months, the electoral fate of West Bengal will be decided. A structured decision on your part will decide the fate of the future generation in the state. The people of West Bengal are victims of deprivation. My heart is equally pained by that. Hence, from the core of my heart, I want to make a promise today. The promise is to rebuild a developed and prosperous West Bengal."
Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government and the ruling Trinamool Congress of attempting to deprive state people of benefits from centrally sponsored schemes and claimed that, despite obstacles from the state administration, many residents have still gained from these programmes.
Presenting a list of welfare and development schemes introduced since 2014 by the NDA government, Modi asserted that these initiatives have benefited people across sectors in Bengal despite what he described as non-cooperation from the state government.
"Despite the extreme non-cooperation and hostility of the state government, today, five crore people of West Bengal have been covered by banking services through the PM Jan Dhan Yojana. Through the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', we have made it possible to build 85 lakh toilets in the state. While the ruling party in the state is taking away the food supply of the poor, we have extended a helping hand by providing loans of Rs 2.82 lakh crore to small traders and entrepreneurs," Modi wrote.
The PM said he was grateful to have made 56 lakh senior citizens self-reliant under the 'Atal Pension Yojana'. "I am blessed to have provided cooking gas connections to more than one crore families through the 'Ujjwala Yojana' and saved mothers and sisters from the burning sensation of smoke," he added.
Modi said the food donors who prevent hunger across the country are now struggling to provide their own food in West Bengal. "In such a situation, I feel fortunate to have been able to bring smiles to the faces of more than 52 lakh farmer brothers through direct financial assistance under the Krishak Samman Nidhi project," he added.
Recalling Bengal's economic improvement in the post-Independence era, Modi said West Bengal was the heart of India's economy. "But today my heart bleeds because of the sick and worn-out condition of its economy. West Bengal had continued to suffer for the last six decades because of the continuous misrule and encouragement of appeasement politics," he added.
On the one hand, the educated youths are forced to get settled elsewhere because of the lack of employment opportunities. On the other hand, the women of the state are in constant fear over the lack of safety against loss of dignity, he wrote.
Invoking the legacy of luminaries such as Swami Vivekananda, Sri Aurobindo, Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose, Modi said the state, which once produced such icons, is now facing challenges like alleged illegal infiltration, concerns over women's safety, and economic decline.
"But how long will you tolerate such things? A change is inevitable now. The livelihood of the people in other states has improved manifold. Several people in those states have been brought out of poverty. The people of West Bengal deserve the same development. So let us get united to rebuild a developed West Bengal," the PM urged.
He appealed to the people of West Bengal to join this development effort. "I am eagerly waiting for an opportunity to serve you. An opportunity where, in the words of the poet, 'Where the mind is without fear, where the head is high', there will be freedom from corruption and misrule," he added.
He said the safety of mothers and sisters will be ensured, the sons and daughters of the house will no longer have to migrate to other states in search of work, and the culture of Bengal will regain its lost glory.
He promised that refugees and victims of religious violence would get citizenship through the CAA. "The heroic son of Bharat Mata, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, made West Bengal an integral part of India due to his tireless efforts. Let us come together to revive the West Bengal of his dreams, and take a firm pledge to build a 'developed West Bengal' by 2026," he urged.
TMC vice-president Jayaprakash Majumdar hit back, saying the letter is full of mistakes and contradictory statements. "Will the Prime Minister take back the migrant workers in West Bengal? Will he break the federal structure? Will this Prime Minister create disputes in states?" he asked.
He accused Modi of dividing society on religion and language. "The people of Bengal are grateful to Mamata Banerjee for the development she has done. We will not allow the Prime Minister or the BJP to enter this state, for the respect she has for the Bengali language, for the dignity of Bengal and for Bengalis. The people of Bengal will not give him space," he added.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "My question to Modi is, where have you been all this time? You have been travelling here and there all year. Why are you taking care of Bengal now, just ahead of the election?"
CPIM youth leader Kalatan Dasgupta said, "Did he say anything about the CBI investigation into the victim's death? Did he say anything about why the Sarada-Narada case did not move forward? Yet the BJP got so many MPs and MLAs by talking about the investigation into the Saradha case. Did the MLAs and MPs ever say how those who were cheated would get their money back? They did not say anything. Rather, the Trinamool-BJP has set the stage. As a result, he is repeating the words that BJP leaders had said earlier."
