'Change In Society's Sensitivity, Mindset Vital For Eliminating Manual Scavenging', Says Gujarat High Court
The court said even smaller municipalities should have adequate machinery available so that people are not put at risk while cleaning drains or sewers.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday said the hazardous and inhuman practice of manual scavenging cannot be eliminated without a change in the sensitivity and mindset of society.
Hearing a public interest litigation seeking compensation for the families of those who died while cleaning sewers, a complete ban on manual scavenging, and action against officials responsible, the court said it is illegal for housing societies to hire people to clean drains and sewers and the civic bodies are responsible for enforcing the rule.
The government lawyer informed the court that the use of modern machines is being expanded in the state to curb the practice of manual scavenging. A total of 60 jetting and 133 de-silting machines have been ordered by the government, of which 49 jetting and 102 de-silting machines have been delivered so far, he said. The remaining machines are expected to arrive by May 5. He claimed that 151 municipalities in the state have been freed from the practice.
On the other hand, Subramanyam Iyer, the lawyer representing the petitioner, argued in the court that simply purchasing machines would not solve the problem. In fact, manual scavenging still persists on the ground in some areas. He stressed the need for strict action against responsible officials and strengthening monitoring mechanisms, otherwise, despite legal prohibitions, it would be difficult to completely stop the practice.
The court reminded the government that simply placing responsibility on contractors is not enough. "The government machinery itself must monitor and take responsibility," it stated. The High Court stated that even smaller municipalities should have adequate machinery available so that people are not put at risk while cleaning drains or sewers.
The next hearing in the case will now take place in July, when the court will review the state government's work and the changes made on the ground.
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