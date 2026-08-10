ETV Bharat / state

Dress Code For Ayodhya Ram Temple Priests Changed, Focus On Finalising Norms For Rituals

Ayodhya: The dress code for priests of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been changed. Now, the shrine's priests are required to wear unstitched yellow dhoti (cloth wrapped around the hips and between the legs, then tucked at the waist) while entering the sanctum sanctorum.

Similarly, priests are required to wear Chaubandi (a four-tied wrap blouse or four-tie bodice) following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Recently, several issues pertaining to appointment of priests, their conduct, the rituals, and the temple's religious traditions were discussed at an online meeting of the religious committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The purpose of the Ram Temple's worship system, in accordance with the ancient Vaishnavite tradition and the Ramanandacharya sect, was to give it a permanent shape. The draft of the rules was discussed at the meeting. The rules will include the priests' daily routine, the rituals, adornment of the deity, offerings, Aarti, and other religious rituals.

It is expected that in the coming days, the rules will be finalized and implemented into the temple's regular worship system. Committee member Rajkumar Das said all priests will wear silk unstitched uttariyas (sewers). They will wear similar woolen clothing during winter.