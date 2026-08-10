Dress Code For Ayodhya Ram Temple Priests Changed, Focus On Finalising Norms For Rituals
Priests will wear yellow dhoti (cloth wrapped around the hips and between the legs, then tucked at the waist) while entering the sanctum sanctorum.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Ayodhya: The dress code for priests of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been changed. Now, the shrine's priests are required to wear unstitched yellow dhoti (cloth wrapped around the hips and between the legs, then tucked at the waist) while entering the sanctum sanctorum.
Similarly, priests are required to wear Chaubandi (a four-tied wrap blouse or four-tie bodice) following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.
Recently, several issues pertaining to appointment of priests, their conduct, the rituals, and the temple's religious traditions were discussed at an online meeting of the religious committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The purpose of the Ram Temple's worship system, in accordance with the ancient Vaishnavite tradition and the Ramanandacharya sect, was to give it a permanent shape. The draft of the rules was discussed at the meeting. The rules will include the priests' daily routine, the rituals, adornment of the deity, offerings, Aarti, and other religious rituals.
It is expected that in the coming days, the rules will be finalized and implemented into the temple's regular worship system. Committee member Rajkumar Das said all priests will wear silk unstitched uttariyas (sewers). They will wear similar woolen clothing during winter.
Members of the Ram Temple Trust's religious committee inspected the temple complex on Sunday. Interim General Secretary of the Trust Krishna Mohan, member Mahant Dinendra Das, religious committee members Mahant Mithilesh Nandani Sharan, Rajkumar Das, Mahant Ramanand Das, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, and Acharya Indradev Mishra inspected the arrangements for the Jhoolanotsav (swing festival) on the premises.
They also reviewed the arrangements for the darshan (darshan) for devotees and the facilities for the priests. They then discussed the Palki Yatra and the decorations for the Jhoolanotsav at Kuber Tila.
Mithilesh Nandani Sharan, a member of the Ram Temple's religious committee, said he does not want a CEO appointed for the temple management. He stated that if one is appointed, he will not oppose it, but that clear authority is essential in such matters.
"Fundamentally, temples should not be run by CEOs. The authority to manage temples should be vested in those truly devoted to God. Priority should be given to those whose lives have been steeped in the traditions of temples, monasteries, and ashrams", he said.
Sharan said a person with administrative skills can manage a temple, but there is a possibility that such a person's loyalty may be more to the administrative system than to God. He said in many major temples across the country, the administration is managed through CEOs.
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