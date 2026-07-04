Chandrima Bhattacharya Resigns As Trinamool Congress Bengal President
She was elevated to the position, replacing veteran leader Subrata Bakshi, after Mamata Banerjee dissolved all party committees and restructured the organisation on June 3.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Kolkata: In another blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress, its Bengal president Chandrima Bhattacharya stepped down on Saturday, barely a month after she was entrusted with the crucial organisational responsibility following the party's election debacle.
In a letter addressed to the TMC chairperson, Bhattacharya also resigned from all posts, triggering speculations on whether she had severed her ties with the party for all practical purposes.
"I hereby tender my resignation from the post of state president of All India Trinamool Congress, which was conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2025. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present," she said in her resignation letter.
After the results of the assembly elections were announced, Banerjee dissolved all party committees and restructured the organisation on June 3. Bhattacharya was appointed state president, replacing Subrata Bakshi.
"Please note that I withdraw myself as the authorised signatory of All India Trinamool Congress and all other related organisations in respect of the accounts maintained in various banks. I also withdraw myself from being your authorised person before the Election Commission of India," she added.
A former state minister in charge of key departments like finance and health, Bhattacharya also led TMC's women's wing. A three-time MLA, she was humbled by BJP's Sourav Sikdar at the Dum Dum Uttar assembly constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Soon after sending her resignation, Bhattacharya met the rebel TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee at the state Assembly.
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