ETV Bharat / state

Chandrima Bhattacharya Resigns As Trinamool Congress Bengal President

Kolkata: In another blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress, its Bengal president Chandrima Bhattacharya stepped down on Saturday, barely a month after she was entrusted with the crucial organisational responsibility following the party's election debacle.

In a letter addressed to the TMC chairperson, Bhattacharya also resigned from all posts, triggering speculations on whether she had severed her ties with the party for all practical purposes.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the post of state president of All India Trinamool Congress, which was conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2025. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present," she said in her resignation letter.

After the results of the assembly elections were announced, Banerjee dissolved all party committees and restructured the organisation on June 3. Bhattacharya was appointed state president, replacing Subrata Bakshi.