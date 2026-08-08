Chandrababu Weaves On Handloom, Buys Rs 8,500 Kuppadam Saree During National Handloom Day Visit
During his visit, Naidu engaged in weaving work along with the women workers.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Chirala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday visited a handloom unit near Chirala in Bapatla district and interacted with weavers as part of National Handloom Day celebrations.
The Chief Minister participated in a programme at Kothapeta near Chirala Urban and later inspected a handloom unit at the residence of weaver Bandaru Balasubrahmanyam in Jandrapeta.
During his visit, Naidu engaged in weaving work along with the women workers. The Chief Minister also discussed the distinctive features of Kuppadam silk sarees, the craftsmanship involved in making them and the challenges faced by weavers in marketing their products.
Weavers told Naidu that the GI tag for Kuppadam silk sarees has increased their recognition and boosted sales by up to 30%. They also spoke about the benefits of the government's Rs 25,000 financial assistance per family and free electricity supply for handloom-related work.
During the visit, the Chief Minister purchased a Kuppadam saree worth Rs 8,500.
National Handloom Day was marked on August 7. In Telangana, in a seperate instance, for 34 years, Ganji Venkatesh has worked with silk threads, colours and the traditional loom. Now, his painstaking craftsmanship has earned him one of India's highest recognitions in the handloom sector. The 55-year-old artisan from Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana was selected for the National Handloom Award-2025 for an extraordinary Ikat silk saree that brings the beauty of nature and wildlife alive across six yards of fabric.
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