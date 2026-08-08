ETV Bharat / state

Chandrababu Weaves On Handloom, Buys Rs 8,500 Kuppadam Saree During National Handloom Day Visit

Chirala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday visited a handloom unit near Chirala in Bapatla district and interacted with weavers as part of National Handloom Day celebrations.

The Chief Minister participated in a programme at Kothapeta near Chirala Urban and later inspected a handloom unit at the residence of weaver Bandaru Balasubrahmanyam in Jandrapeta.

During his visit, Naidu engaged in weaving work along with the women workers. The Chief Minister also discussed the distinctive features of Kuppadam silk sarees, the craftsmanship involved in making them and the challenges faced by weavers in marketing their products.