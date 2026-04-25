Chandrababu Naidu Honoured As ‘Business Reformer Of The Year’, Highlights Amaravati Vision And P4 Model
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu called Amaravati as more than just a city and a “people’s capital.”
Published : April 25, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was honoured with the prestigious ‘Business Reformer of the Year’ award in Mumbai.
The award was presented by The Economic Times to applaud Naidu’s initiatives in industrial development, infrastructure creation, and trade facilitation.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu called Amaravati as more than just a city and a “people’s capital.” He said he felt fortunate to get another opportunity to build Amaravati and expressed confidence that it would emerge as a world-class symbol of a “New Andhra.”
He also added that the Central government is extending full support to the capital’s development, including financial assistance and infrastructure backing.
I humbly accept the Business Reformer of the Year award presented by The Economic Times. It was an honour and privilege to receive it from Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 25, 2026
Andhra Pradesh is now India’s foremost destination for investment and… pic.twitter.com/eudKK20WGz
The Chief Minister spoke about his government’s P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model, aimed at eradicating poverty through collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and citizens. He said the initiative focuses on wealth creation and redirecting resources toward the welfare of the poor.
Calling the P4 scheme a “game changer,” Naidu said that one lakh mentors have already been engaged and benefits nearly 10 lakh people. He also spoke about the importance of gender equality and women’s empowerment as pillars of social development.
Naidu reflected on his earlier reform initiatives, including Vision 2020, and said that the long-term impact of such policies can be seen in the development of cities like Hyderabad.
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