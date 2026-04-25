ETV Bharat / state

Chandrababu Naidu Honoured As ‘Business Reformer Of The Year’, Highlights Amaravati Vision And P4 Model

Chandrababu Naidu Honoured as ‘Business Reformer of the Year’, Highlights Amaravati Vision and P4 Model ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was honoured with the prestigious ‘Business Reformer of the Year’ award in Mumbai.

The award was presented by The Economic Times to applaud Naidu’s initiatives in industrial development, infrastructure creation, and trade facilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu called Amaravati as more than just a city and a “people’s capital.” He said he felt fortunate to get another opportunity to build Amaravati and expressed confidence that it would emerge as a world-class symbol of a “New Andhra.”

He also added that the Central government is extending full support to the capital’s development, including financial assistance and infrastructure backing.