DMK, Congress Opposing Women's Quota Bail For Political Gains: Chandrababu Naidu
Naidu campaigned in Chennai for the National Democratic Alliance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the DMK and Congress are opposing the women's reservation bill solely to reap political benefits.
Naidu, who arrived in Chennai to campaign for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, was speaking at a press meet in Guindy.
"From Rahul Gandhi to MK Stalin, leaders have been claiming that the number of constituencies in Tamil Nadu will decrease after delimitation. Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the details regarding delimitation with supporting statistics, they refused to listen," he said.
"It is surprising that M K Stalin claimed Tamil Nadu had 'defeated' Modi on the delimitation issue. The DMK and the Congress are opposing the Women's Reservation Bill purely for political purposes," he said.
"In every state, the number of Lok Sabha members varies depending on the population. However, under no circumstances will the existing number of seats be reduced. The Congress and its alliance partners must provide an answer to this," he said.
"India is growing rapidly in terms of its economy. Even amid a war-like situation, India is making strides in various sectors. Yet, the opposition parties claim that India has 'surrendered' to the United States, despite the presence of a strong leader at the helm," he said.
"Coimbatore was once a major industrial hub of India. But what is its condition today? We have implemented numerous projects in Andhra Pradesh to foster airport development," he said.
"Previously, one had to travel via Chennai to reach other countries. However, that is no longer the case. The roads in Chennai are in poor condition, and the stormwater drainage works remain incomplete. Crimes against women in Tamil Nadu have surged by 59 per cent," Naidu alleged.
He also noted that the Centre has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the Phase II Metro Rail project in Tamil Nadu.
"Additionally, there is a plan to construct a high-speed rail corridor connecting Bengaluru, Chennai and Amaravati. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are at the forefront of the Information Technology (IT) sector," he said.
"The people of Tamil Nadu have advanced intellectually. Yet, the necessary infrastructure to support this growth is lacking here. A state's development can truly flourish only when it works in harmony with the Central government," Naidu said.
"Edappadi Palaniswami is a very strong leader. People must seize this opportunity effectively to build a prosperous Tamil Nadu. Although we speak different languages, we all belong to a single nation and let us extend a helping hand to one another," he added.
"Wherever they go, the people of Tamil Nadu possess the ability to learn multiple languages. Learning multiple languages is indeed a highly beneficial," he said, speaking in support of the AIADMK-led NDA.
Responding to a question regarding the political entry of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay, Chandrababu Naidu said, "It remains unproven whether Vijay will serve the public as the leader of a political party. Do not compare anyone to legends like Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or MG Ramchandran."
Union Minister and the BJP's election in-charge for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, were present at the press conference.
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