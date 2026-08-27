AP Govt Likely To Release Polavaram Water To Anakapalli On September 2 Or 3
Polavaram left canal trial runs are underway ahead of the proposed September 2 or 3 water release to Anakapalli by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to officially release water to Anakapalli district through the Polavaram Project’s left canal on September 2 or 3. The preparations for the trial run are underway.
The construction of the Polavaram left canal has been completed, and a trial run is being conducted by releasing a limited quantity of water over a designated stretch. The government plans to supply Godavari floodwaters to Anakapalli through the left canal by utilising the Purushothapatnam and Pushkara lift irrigation schemes.
Work on replacing pipelines under the Pushkara lift irrigation scheme is currently underway and is expected to be completed by September 2. Once completed, water from the Polavaram left canal will be diverted towards Anakapalli.
Around 750 cusecs of water will be drawn from that source. Water has already been brought to and halted at the regulator located at the 67th kilometre of the Polavaram left canal. A trial release is being conducted from the 67th-kilometre point towards the cross-bund at the 85th kilometre.
A certain quantity of water will be stored at the cross-bund, following which the trial run will gradually be extended up to the 111th kilometre.
Against this backdrop, arrangements are being made for Chief Minister Chandrababu to officially release water to Anakapalli district from the 111th-kilometre point. Water is being brought in for the trial run in preparation for the proposed event. Chandrababu is likely to release water to Anakapalli district on September 2 or 3.
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