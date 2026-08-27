ETV Bharat / state

AP Govt Likely To Release Polavaram Water To Anakapalli On September 2 Or 3

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to officially release water to Anakapalli district through the Polavaram Project’s left canal on September 2 or 3. The preparations for the trial run are underway.

The construction of the Polavaram left canal has been completed, and a trial run is being conducted by releasing a limited quantity of water over a designated stretch. The government plans to supply Godavari floodwaters to Anakapalli through the left canal by utilising the Purushothapatnam and Pushkara lift irrigation schemes.

Work on replacing pipelines under the Pushkara lift irrigation scheme is currently underway and is expected to be completed by September 2. Once completed, water from the Polavaram left canal will be diverted towards Anakapalli.

Around 750 cusecs of water will be drawn from that source. Water has already been brought to and halted at the regulator located at the 67th kilometre of the Polavaram left canal. A trial release is being conducted from the 67th-kilometre point towards the cross-bund at the 85th kilometre.