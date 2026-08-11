ETV Bharat / state

Chandipura Virus Outbreak In Jamnagar: Three More Children Die In A Day, Death Toll Rises To 8

Jamnagar: Fear and panic has gripped Gujarat's Jamnagar after three more children died of suspected Chandipura virus infection on Monday during treatment at the government GG Hospital. With the latest deaths, the total number of children who have died from the virus at the hospital has risen to eight.

So far, GG Hospital has reported 12 suspected and confirmed cases of Chandipura virus. Eight of the 12 patients have died, raising concern among doctors and the local administration.

Of the three children who died recently, one was from Dhrol and two were from Kalavad taluka.

According to doctors in the paediatrics department, two children are currently undergoing treatment in the isolation ward. Their condition is being closely monitored. Two other children infected with the virus have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.