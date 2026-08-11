Chandipura Virus Outbreak In Jamnagar: Three More Children Die In A Day, Death Toll Rises To 8
Doctors have advised parents to immediately contact the nearest government hospital or GG Hospital if any child develops fever or shows any other symptoms.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
Jamnagar: Fear and panic has gripped Gujarat's Jamnagar after three more children died of suspected Chandipura virus infection on Monday during treatment at the government GG Hospital. With the latest deaths, the total number of children who have died from the virus at the hospital has risen to eight.
So far, GG Hospital has reported 12 suspected and confirmed cases of Chandipura virus. Eight of the 12 patients have died, raising concern among doctors and the local administration.
Of the three children who died recently, one was from Dhrol and two were from Kalavad taluka.
According to doctors in the paediatrics department, two children are currently undergoing treatment in the isolation ward. Their condition is being closely monitored. Two other children infected with the virus have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.
Chandipura virus, a rare vector-borne disease, is mainly spread through sandfly bites and can affect young children quickly. Common symptoms include high fever, vomiting, seizures and unconsciousness, doctors said.
With the situation becoming serious, the Health Department has urged people to take extra precautions. Locals have been advised to keep their houses and surroundings clean and ensure that children wear clothes that cover their entire bodies.
People have also been asked to spray insecticide in mud-and-brick houses and cracks where sandflies may be present.
Doctors have advised parents to immediately contact the nearest government hospital or GG Hospital if any child develops fever or shows any other symptoms.
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