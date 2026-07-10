ETV Bharat / state

Chandipura Virus Outbreak In Gujarat: Another Child Dies In Sabarkantha, 4 Deaths In 11 Days

Sabarkantha: Rising cases of Chandipura virus in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district have raised concerns of the state Health Department. Four children have died due to suspected Chandipura virus while undergoing treatment at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in Sabarkantha the last 11 days while another child, who was taken home against doctors' advise, later died.

The Health Department has launched a survey in the affected areas to conduct door-to-door examinations and collect blood samples from suspected cases.

Currently, all the suspected children are undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialists at the Paediatric Department of Himmatnagar Civil Hospital. Samples of seven children were sent to the laboratory for testing. Among them, two children have been discharged from the hospital after their reports came back negative.

Senior public health official Rajesh Patel of Himmatnagar Civil Hospital said a child from Poshina was taken home without doctors' permission on July 8 and it has been reported that he later died. The Health Department is conducting intensive surveillance by setting up separate health teams in the entire district, he added.