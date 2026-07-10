Chandipura Virus Outbreak In Gujarat: Another Child Dies In Sabarkantha, 4 Deaths In 11 Days
Doctors have urged parents to seek immediate medical attention if their children develop symptoms such as high fever, frequent vomiting, fainting or seizures.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Sabarkantha: Rising cases of Chandipura virus in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district have raised concerns of the state Health Department. Four children have died due to suspected Chandipura virus while undergoing treatment at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in Sabarkantha the last 11 days while another child, who was taken home against doctors' advise, later died.
The Health Department has launched a survey in the affected areas to conduct door-to-door examinations and collect blood samples from suspected cases.
Currently, all the suspected children are undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialists at the Paediatric Department of Himmatnagar Civil Hospital. Samples of seven children were sent to the laboratory for testing. Among them, two children have been discharged from the hospital after their reports came back negative.
Senior public health official Rajesh Patel of Himmatnagar Civil Hospital said a child from Poshina was taken home without doctors' permission on July 8 and it has been reported that he later died. The Health Department is conducting intensive surveillance by setting up separate health teams in the entire district, he added.
In view of the present situation, the district Health Department has ordered continuous monitoring with arrangement of a special ward for children in the hospital. Doctors have appealed to parents to seek immediate medical attention if their children develop symptoms such as fever, vomiting, fainting or seizures.
The Health Department has intensified survey, monitoring and raising awareness in the affected areas, including Poshina, so as to ensure no more children are exposed to the virus. The department has urged residents not to panic but be cautious and get treatment on time. It has also appealed to the people to ignore rumors and rely only on official information.
Meanwhile, Himmatnagar MLA Virender Singh Jhala visited the Civil Hospital in view of the Chandipura virus outbreak. He met the children undergoing treatment in the paediatric department and inquired about their treatment from the doctors and hospital authorities. He also spoke to their parents and directed the health officials to provide all necessary facilities.
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