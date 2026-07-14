ETV Bharat / state

Chandipura Virus Alert In Gujarat: Sayaji Hospital Sets Up 70 Ventilator Beds Amid Rising Cases

Vadodara: The Gujarat Health Department is on high alert in view of the rising number of Chandipura virus cases being reported in central Gujarat, particularly in Panchmahal and Dahod districts.

Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara has made special arrangements to treat suspected patients. At least four children have died due to the virus in Panchmahal district so far, prompting the Health Department to issue an alert to neighbouring districts.

Keeping the situation in mind, Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara has strengthened its preparedness. According to the hospital administration, five children with suspected Chandipura virus infection have been admitted for treatment so far.

Of them, three are suspected to have died due to the infection, while two children are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. A team of specialist doctors is closely monitoring the condition of both patients.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Hitendra Chauhan said special arrangements have been made in the hospital's paediatric department for patients suspected of having Chandipura virus.