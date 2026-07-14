Chandipura Virus Alert In Gujarat: Sayaji Hospital Sets Up 70 Ventilator Beds Amid Rising Cases
Health authorities are on alert after child deaths linked to Chandipura virus, with Sayaji Hospital enhancing emergency paediatric care facilities.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Vadodara: The Gujarat Health Department is on high alert in view of the rising number of Chandipura virus cases being reported in central Gujarat, particularly in Panchmahal and Dahod districts.
Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara has made special arrangements to treat suspected patients. At least four children have died due to the virus in Panchmahal district so far, prompting the Health Department to issue an alert to neighbouring districts.
Keeping the situation in mind, Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara has strengthened its preparedness. According to the hospital administration, five children with suspected Chandipura virus infection have been admitted for treatment so far.
Of them, three are suspected to have died due to the infection, while two children are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. A team of specialist doctors is closely monitoring the condition of both patients.
Resident Medical Officer Dr Hitendra Chauhan said special arrangements have been made in the hospital's paediatric department for patients suspected of having Chandipura virus.
"A total of 70 special ventilator beds have been kept ready to deal with any emergency. Necessary medicines, medical equipment and a team of specialist doctors have also been deployed to ensure immediate treatment for critically ill patients," he said.
The Health Department has appealed to parents to remain vigilant. They have been advised to seek immediate treatment at the nearest government hospital if children develop symptoms such as fever, vomiting, unconsciousness, seizures or any other serious signs.
Surveillance and public awareness campaigns have also been launched in the affected areas.
The authorities said Sayaji Hospital is fully prepared to handle any increase in Chandipura virus cases. The Health Department has urged people not to panic, but to remain cautious and seek prompt medical attention if children show suspected symptoms.
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