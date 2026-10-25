Chandigarh Transgender Community Embarks On Childhood Immunisation Awareness Mission
Under the initiative, the transgenders explain the importance of immunisation to new parents and present them a photo frame to keep track of vaccination schedule.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Chandigarh: Members of the transgender community visiting households to bless a newborn is part of a longstanding tradition across India. The health authorities in Chandigarh have conceived an ingenious idea to make use of this tradition as a medium to raise awareness about childhood immunisation.
State TB Officer Dr Manjit Singh said members of the transgender community interact directly with families during significant life events, such as the birth of a child or a wedding. The Health Department is leveraging this tradition to promote awareness about vaccination. Through this initiative, the role of the transgender community has been extended beyond offering congratulations or giving blessings; they are now also actively conveying important messages regarding child health to families.
The department’s goal is to take the awareness campaign on vaccination beyond the confines of hospitals.
The campaign, which began a couple of weeks ago, involves around 50 individuals from the transgender community. Since its inception, they have reached out to over 45 families.
As part of this initiative, families are being provided with a photo frame designed to hold both a picture of the infants and details regarding their vaccination schedule.
The basic objective of this initiative is to ensure that families keep track of vaccination dates, preventing any essential doses from being missed.
While visiting homes, the transgenders explain the importance of vaccination and present the family with the photo frame. In this way, an existing social tradition is being utilised as a medium to convey vital health-related information to families.
The A4-sized photo frames, which comes with a section to maintain a record of vaccination, can be displayed at any prominent spot within the home to help the family members stay mindful of the child’s vaccination schedule.
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