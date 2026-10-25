ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Transgender Community Embarks On Childhood Immunisation Awareness Mission

Representational image ( ANI )

Chandigarh: Members of the transgender community visiting households to bless a newborn is part of a longstanding tradition across India. The health authorities in Chandigarh have conceived an ingenious idea to make use of this tradition as a medium to raise awareness about childhood immunisation.

State TB Officer Dr Manjit Singh said members of the transgender community interact directly with families during significant life events, such as the birth of a child or a wedding. The Health Department is leveraging this tradition to promote awareness about vaccination. Through this initiative, the role of the transgender community has been extended beyond offering congratulations or giving blessings; they are now also actively conveying important messages regarding child health to families.

The department’s goal is to take the awareness campaign on vaccination beyond the confines of hospitals. The campaign, which began a couple of weeks ago, involves around 50 individuals from the transgender community. Since its inception, they have reached out to over 45 families. As part of this initiative, families are being provided with a photo frame designed to hold both a picture of the infants and details regarding their vaccination schedule.