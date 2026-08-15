ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh: Tear Gas, Water Cannons Used As Protesters Try To March Towards Punjab Guv's Residence

Chandigarh Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters belonging to the Quami Insaaf Morcha. ( ANI Screengrab )

Chandigarh: Chandigarh police on Saturday used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse protesters who tried to breach barricades during a march towards Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's residence, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

Some protesters climbed the barricades, and others tried to pull them down using a tractor as they attempted to proceed towards the residence of the Punjab Governor at the Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh. Police fired several rounds of tear gas and used water cannons to disperse them.

Tight security arrangements had been put in place at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to prevent the protesters from reaching the Lok Bhavan. Police erected multi-layer barricades topped with barbed wire and deployed anti-riot vehicles and a heavy force, including Rapid Action Force personnel.

All border points between Chandigarh and Mohali were sealed, while tipper trucks were also stationed at several points as part of the security arrangements.