Chandigarh: Tear Gas, Water Cannons Used As Protesters Try To March Towards Punjab Guv's Residence
Tight security arrangements had been put in place at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to prevent the protesters from reaching the Lok Bhavan
Published : August 15, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Chandigarh: Chandigarh police on Saturday used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse protesters who tried to breach barricades during a march towards Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's residence, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.
Some protesters climbed the barricades, and others tried to pull them down using a tractor as they attempted to proceed towards the residence of the Punjab Governor at the Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh. Police fired several rounds of tear gas and used water cannons to disperse them.
Tight security arrangements had been put in place at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to prevent the protesters from reaching the Lok Bhavan. Police erected multi-layer barricades topped with barbed wire and deployed anti-riot vehicles and a heavy force, including Rapid Action Force personnel.
All border points between Chandigarh and Mohali were sealed, while tipper trucks were also stationed at several points as part of the security arrangements.
The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha had given a call for the march towards the Governor's residence, seeking the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners). The morcha claims that several Sikh prisoners continue to remain incarcerated in different jails despite completing their sentences.
Besides Hawara, the morcha has been demanding the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar. Rajoana is a convict in the 1995 assassination of Beant Singh, while Bhullar is serving a sentence in connection with the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.
The term 'Bandi Singhs' refers to Sikh prisoners convicted for their involvement in militancy during the Punjab insurgency of the 1990s. The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been laying siege along Sector 52-53 in Chandigarh and YPS Chowk in Mohali since January 7, 2023, as part of its campaign for the release of Sikh prisoners.
Several Sikh bodies and political outfits, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), SAD (Punar Surjit) and Nihang organisations, have already extended their support to the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha.
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