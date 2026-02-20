Chandigarh Teen Writes Class 12 Exam On Oxygen Support After ICU Battle
Kanishka, a resident of Sector 7, Chandigarh, has been differently abled since childhood and has been battling severe pneumonia since January 2026
Published : February 20, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Panchkula: Seventeen-year-old Class 12 student Kanishka Bisht appeared for her board examination on oxygen support. She arrived at her exam centre in an ambulance under medical supervision.
Kanishka, a resident of Sector 7, Chandigarh, has been differently abled since childhood and has been battling severe pneumonia since January 2026. She has been in the ICU for the past 13 days, including 10 days on a ventilator. Although doctors removed her from the ventilator three days ago, she remains under close medical observation and continues to require oxygen support.
On the day of her Physics examination, Kanishka was came to the exam centre in a government school in Manimajra in an ambulance. She was then taken into the exam hall on a stretcher by doctors and completed her paper while on oxygen support.
Based on her medical condition, the CBSE Board granted Kanishka an additional one hour to complete her examination until 2:30 pm instead of 1:30 pm. Kanishka is a student of Khalsa School in Sector 26, Chandigarh.
Despite her condition, and even after being advised rest by doctors and family members, Kanishka insisted on appearing for the examination, telling her father that her future was at stake and that she would take the exam regardless of her health challenges. The Class 12 board examinations began on February 18.
Her father, Prem Singh, said he was proud of his daughter’s resilience. “She wants to appear for all her exams despite her condition. We are concerned about her health, but she was determined to write her Physics paper,” he said.
He added that what began as a cold developed into severe congestion and was later diagnosed as pneumonia. When her health deteriorated, she was admitted in the ICU.
Read More: