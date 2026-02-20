ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Teen Writes Class 12 Exam On Oxygen Support After ICU Battle

Panchkula: Seventeen-year-old Class 12 student Kanishka Bisht appeared for her board examination on oxygen support. She arrived at her exam centre in an ambulance under medical supervision.

Kanishka, a resident of Sector 7, Chandigarh, has been differently abled since childhood and has been battling severe pneumonia since January 2026. She has been in the ICU for the past 13 days, including 10 days on a ventilator. Although doctors removed her from the ventilator three days ago, she remains under close medical observation and continues to require oxygen support.

On the day of her Physics examination, Kanishka was came to the exam centre in a government school in Manimajra in an ambulance. She was then taken into the exam hall on a stretcher by doctors and completed her paper while on oxygen support.

Based on her medical condition, the CBSE Board granted Kanishka an additional one hour to complete her examination until 2:30 pm instead of 1:30 pm. Kanishka is a student of Khalsa School in Sector 26, Chandigarh.