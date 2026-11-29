ETV Bharat / state

Who Throws The Ball When You’re Out? Chandigarh Student Arjun Kumar’s Pet Project Heads To Japan

Panchkula: In the busy lives we lead, most people struggle to take time out for pets - to walk them, play with them and look after their needs. The problem becomes acute if one stays out of home for long durations. So who throws the ball when you are out of the house? Arjun Kumar, a Class 12 student at a government school in Chandigarh’s Daddumajra, has built a model around that question. His device launches a ball and dispenses food when the pet fetches it and returns it to a designated spot. Before the pet can play on its own, though, the owner has a part to play.

"It takes about two weeks to teach the animal how the game works," Arjun explained.

Arjun sets up his project items for display (ETV Bharat)

Arjun’s model offers a way to keep a pet occupied for a while. He calls it the Pet Training Project. It was among the models displayed at the 54th State-Level Children’s Science Exhibition at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Chandigarh’s Sector 32, where visitors stopped to ask how it worked.

A game of fetch with a food reward

The model sets the pet a three-stage task. Once the animal clears all three levels, the device launches a ball that lands a short distance away. The pet then has to fetch the ball and put it where it has been trained to leave it. That final step releases the food.

“With the help of this project, a dog or cat can keep playing even when it is alone at home and get food as well. The pet has to complete three levels. Then a ball is launched and lands a short distance away. When the pet brings it back and places it in the spot it has been shown, it gets its food,” Arjun told ETV Bharat.

Posters at the exhibition (ETV Bharat)

Two weeks to learn the game

Arjun said the owner would first need to guide the pet through the task and teach it where to return the ball. He estimates that about two weeks of practice would help the animal get used to the sequence. Fetching the ball is only part of the game. The pet has to learn where to put it down.

“You have to train your pet for about two weeks so that it gets into the habit. Then, even if you are away for a while, when you return, it will thank you in its own way,” Arjun said.

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