Who Throws The Ball When You’re Out? Chandigarh Student Arjun Kumar’s Pet Project Heads To Japan
Young innovator Arjun Kumar is one among the 60 students selected to visit Japan and showcase his pet project model, reports Avinash Sharma.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:43 AM IST
Panchkula: In the busy lives we lead, most people struggle to take time out for pets - to walk them, play with them and look after their needs. The problem becomes acute if one stays out of home for long durations. So who throws the ball when you are out of the house? Arjun Kumar, a Class 12 student at a government school in Chandigarh’s Daddumajra, has built a model around that question. His device launches a ball and dispenses food when the pet fetches it and returns it to a designated spot. Before the pet can play on its own, though, the owner has a part to play.
"It takes about two weeks to teach the animal how the game works," Arjun explained.
Arjun’s model offers a way to keep a pet occupied for a while. He calls it the Pet Training Project. It was among the models displayed at the 54th State-Level Children’s Science Exhibition at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Chandigarh’s Sector 32, where visitors stopped to ask how it worked.
A game of fetch with a food reward
The model sets the pet a three-stage task. Once the animal clears all three levels, the device launches a ball that lands a short distance away. The pet then has to fetch the ball and put it where it has been trained to leave it. That final step releases the food.
“With the help of this project, a dog or cat can keep playing even when it is alone at home and get food as well. The pet has to complete three levels. Then a ball is launched and lands a short distance away. When the pet brings it back and places it in the spot it has been shown, it gets its food,” Arjun told ETV Bharat.
Two weeks to learn the game
Arjun said the owner would first need to guide the pet through the task and teach it where to return the ball. He estimates that about two weeks of practice would help the animal get used to the sequence. Fetching the ball is only part of the game. The pet has to learn where to put it down.
“You have to train your pet for about two weeks so that it gets into the habit. Then, even if you are away for a while, when you return, it will thank you in its own way,” Arjun said.
Two Chandigarh students chosen for Japan visit
Arjun and Harshita, a student of Delhi Public School in Chandigarh’s Sector 40, made the national list of 60 students selected for a visit to Japan. Chandigarh Director of School Education Nitish Singla said Arjun’s model would be shown at an exhibition there.
Ashwini Sharma, the exhibition coordinator and district nodal officer for the Department of Science and Technology’s INSPIRE programme, said the 2026 national competition featured 800 models. Eleven students from Chandigarh took part.
“Sixty school students are selected from across the country. Arjun Kumar of the government school in Daddumajra and Harshita of DPS, Sector 40, are among those selected. They will now visit Japan,” Sharma said. He added that seven school students from Chandigarh had been selected for international competitions in previous years.
Sharma said students who finish first, second and third at the exhibition receive Rs 51,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000, respectively. Other participants receive a consolation award of Rs 500.
Students from 50 schools take part
Singla visited the exhibition on Friday. Students from 33 government schools and 17 private schools took part in the final stage. The exhibition gives students a chance to show the projects they have developed and explain how they work.
“School students need a platform to show what they can do. We have set up labs, including Atal Tinkering Labs, in government schools so children can demonstrate their skills at the national and international levels,” Singla said. He added that the Ministry of Education also places emphasis on skill development.
Singla said Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria personally honours students for their achievements. He recalled that students who had spoken in Parliament were invited to a special felicitation. Chandigarh also holds programmes to recognise students who score above 90 per cent and those who excel in sports, he said.
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