ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Schools, Secretariat Get Bomb Threat Emails; Searches Underway

Chandigarh: Several schools and Chandigarh Secretariat besides two flights on Thursday received bomb threat emails prompting security agencies to launch a massive search operation.

It is understood that the premises received a suspicious email around 7:22 AM. The email contained an explicit threat stating that explosions could be carried out at designated locations. The schools that received the threatening emails include St John's, St Stephen's, Kundan School and Saupins School.

Upon receiving the email, panic ensued within the school administrations and the police and security agencies were immediately notified.

Chandigarh Schools, Secretariat Get Bomb Threat Emails (Screengrab)

Following the threat, the Chandigarh Police, bomb disposal squads, and other security agencies immediately shifted into high-alert mode. Searches have commenced at the schools that received the email.