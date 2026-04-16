Chandigarh Schools, Secretariat Get Bomb Threat Emails; Searches Underway
The emails received at around 7:20 AM contained an explicit threat stating that explosions could be carried out at the premises.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Chandigarh: Several schools and Chandigarh Secretariat besides two flights on Thursday received bomb threat emails prompting security agencies to launch a massive search operation.
It is understood that the premises received a suspicious email around 7:22 AM. The email contained an explicit threat stating that explosions could be carried out at designated locations. The schools that received the threatening emails include St John's, St Stephen's, Kundan School and Saupins School.
Upon receiving the email, panic ensued within the school administrations and the police and security agencies were immediately notified.
Following the threat, the Chandigarh Police, bomb disposal squads, and other security agencies immediately shifted into high-alert mode. Searches have commenced at the schools that received the email.
Prioritizing the safety of students and staff, precautionary measures—ranging from evacuations to heightened surveillance—have been implemented at various locations. Security has also been beefed up in the vicinity of the Secretariat and the airport.
A significant aspect of this latest threat is that, unlike previous instances, it was not limited solely to schools; it also named a government office—specifically the Secretariat—and two flights. This has further heightened the gravity of the situation. Investigating agencies are currently working to trace the origin of the email and identify the individuals behind it.
Past Threats
This is not the first time Chandigarh has received such emails. For some time now, schools have been repeatedly receiving threats to blow them up; however, investigations have revealed most of these threats to be hoaxes.
Nevertheless, the administration is compelled to respond by strictly adhering to full security protocols every time, as even the slightest lapse in vigilance could pose a grave danger.
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